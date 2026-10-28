‘Every piece of lettuce he eats has to be perfect’ wasn’t the stinging takedown of Barack Obama that Trump seemed to think – 15 people who think he should just leaf it alone

US barack obama donald trump

Barack Obama has been living rent free in Donald Trump’s head since he roasted the then reality TV star at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2011.

At the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Barack Obama took the opportunity to insult Donald Trump. Many people consider this moment to be the decisive factor that motivated Trump to run for president. https://t.co/wYWgL2wHwU — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) April 28, 2024

The fact that Obama won a Nobel Peace Prize is clearly the driving force behind Trump’s desperation to get one for himself, although that desperation doesn’t stretch as far as actually doing something to promote peace. He’s the political equivalent of the person flicking through a fitness magazine as they lie on the couch with a chocolate bar and a packet of crisps.

Obama’s jibe about Trump’s alterations to the White House clearly hit a nerve. Let’s hear it again.

“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory” — Obama https://t.co/3fH8IQP1MG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026

Maga was mad, but Trump was furious.

Trump is BIG MAD about Obama saying the White House now looks like Saddam opened a Cheesecake Factory: "He’s not a smart guy. He’s not smart at all … for you to say it’s a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president" https://t.co/0Aj1n10eIS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2026

With just days left to the midterm elections, you’d think the president would be focused on the issues that matter to the voters – the economy, healthcare, the war with Iran …okay, you’d expect most presidents to focus on those things. Not this one. He’s still wanging on about Barack Obama.

Trump on why he thinks he is healthier and a better golfer than Obama: Obama, every piece of lettuce he eats has to be perfect. I’m not that choosy. https://t.co/jDRMzZKt2v — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2026

Good luck finding lettuce that hasn’t been recalled thanks to Typhoid Mary at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The internet spoke as one.

1. Trump continues melting down over Barack Obama. He says he is a better golfer and then this… "You know, Obama, every piece of lettuce he eats has to be perfect. and i don't, I'm not that choosey." WHAT IS HE TALKING ABOUT 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NYwNLD6P39 — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) October 27, 2026

2. Obama really got under his skin 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/1KolLrcaOq — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 27, 2026

3. You gotta give it to Obama, ONE comment about the Cheesecake Factory and he is living rent free in Trump's head 24/7. https://t.co/JcuyUEoDb0 — mktoon (@mktoon) October 27, 2026

4. The frontal lobe of this man is decaying. There are no filters, no guardrails. He's just a failing Don Rickles wanna be. https://t.co/cuuLwog8c0 — Annie van Leur (@AnnevanLeur) October 27, 2026

5. Barack Obama took 45 seconds to completely undo this ridiculous person. https://t.co/5zZiq5IyxH — Rick Petree (@RickPetree) October 27, 2026

6. The President of the United States is now talking about how the former President of the United States eats lettuce. The midterms are in seven days — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 28, 2026

7. Donald goes hard and rips the lid off Lettucegate! https://t.co/7uyWgsv10H — Richard Kadrey (@Richard_Kadrey) October 27, 2026

8. He is nuts. What does this have to do with anything? https://t.co/Firv5q5XoN — DB – a comet, a gorilla, and a bear (mascots) (@dbaker71852) October 27, 2026

9. Yeah, this fetid fat ass chooses NOT to eat lettuce at all. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 27, 2026

10. Obama's joke lasted ten seconds. The rebuttal is now in its third day. https://t.co/xAx8Ev6Um9 — Greg MacEachern (@gmacofglebe) October 27, 2026

11. That Romaine’s to be seen. https://t.co/xpQHq5uUXt — Robert A. George (@RobGeorge) October 27, 2026

12. This is absolutely an important quality in a president. https://t.co/gMEpz38SAG — Glitter & Spite (@Glitter_Spite) October 27, 2026

13. They’ve never been able to find something legit about Obama. Just tan suits, grey poupon, golf, Pasta Factory phony outrage, & now lettuce. Trump’s gonna hurt himself reaching. 🙄 — Ana Ryan (@MissAnaTX) October 27, 2026

14. People being shot in the streets, economy in a shambles, geopolitical quagmire…. But Obama’s lettuce!!!! — Robert Licuria (@robertlicuria) October 27, 2026

15. Nobody believes Trump eats lettuce. — Sharlene aka Snarky Kat (@sharkow53) October 27, 2026

If you want to know how bothered Donald Trump is about lettuce, it’s this much …

Q: When is it going to be safe to eat lettuce again? Trump: I don't know. I haven't thought about it. pic.twitter.com/kSeguri7tQ — FactPost (@factpostnews) July 24, 2026

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Pexels