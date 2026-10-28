US barack obama donald trump

‘Every piece of lettuce he eats has to be perfect’ wasn’t the stinging takedown of Barack Obama that Trump seemed to think – 15 people who think he should just leaf it alone

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 28th, 2026

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Barack Obama has been living rent free in Donald Trump’s head since he roasted the then reality TV star at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2011.

The fact that Obama won a Nobel Peace Prize is clearly the driving force behind Trump’s desperation to get one for himself, although that desperation doesn’t stretch as far as actually doing something to promote peace. He’s the political equivalent of the person flicking through a fitness magazine as they lie on the couch with a chocolate bar and a packet of crisps.

Obama’s jibe about Trump’s alterations to the White House clearly hit a nerve. Let’s hear it again.

Maga was mad, but Trump was furious.

With just days left to the midterm elections, you’d think the president would be focused on the issues that matter to the voters – the economy, healthcare, the war with Iran …okay, you’d expect most presidents to focus on those things. Not this one. He’s still wanging on about Barack Obama.

Good luck finding lettuce that hasn’t been recalled thanks to Typhoid Mary at the Department of Health and Human Services.

RFK Jr picking up 2 snakes

The internet spoke as one.

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If you want to know how bothered Donald Trump is about lettuce, it’s this much …

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Pexels