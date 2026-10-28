‘Every piece of lettuce he eats has to be perfect’ wasn’t the stinging takedown of Barack Obama that Trump seemed to think – 15 people who think he should just leaf it alone
Barack Obama has been living rent free in Donald Trump’s head since he roasted the then reality TV star at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2011.
At the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Barack Obama took the opportunity to insult Donald Trump.
Many people consider this moment to be the decisive factor that motivated Trump to run for president. https://t.co/wYWgL2wHwU
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) April 28, 2024
The fact that Obama won a Nobel Peace Prize is clearly the driving force behind Trump’s desperation to get one for himself, although that desperation doesn’t stretch as far as actually doing something to promote peace. He’s the political equivalent of the person flicking through a fitness magazine as they lie on the couch with a chocolate bar and a packet of crisps.
Obama’s jibe about Trump’s alterations to the White House clearly hit a nerve. Let’s hear it again.
“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory” — Obama https://t.co/3fH8IQP1MG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026
Maga was mad, but Trump was furious.
Trump is BIG MAD about Obama saying the White House now looks like Saddam opened a Cheesecake Factory: "He’s not a smart guy. He’s not smart at all … for you to say it’s a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president" https://t.co/0Aj1n10eIS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2026
With just days left to the midterm elections, you’d think the president would be focused on the issues that matter to the voters – the economy, healthcare, the war with Iran …okay, you’d expect most presidents to focus on those things. Not this one. He’s still wanging on about Barack Obama.
Trump on why he thinks he is healthier and a better golfer than Obama: Obama, every piece of lettuce he eats has to be perfect. I’m not that choosy. https://t.co/jDRMzZKt2v
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2026
Good luck finding lettuce that hasn’t been recalled thanks to Typhoid Mary at the Department of Health and Human Services.
The internet spoke as one.
If you want to know how bothered Donald Trump is about lettuce, it’s this much …
Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Pexels