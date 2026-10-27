It’s going so badly for Nigel Farage he even appears to have lost GB News

Politics GB News Reform UK

We’re not saying it’s going badly for Nigel Farage (well, actually we are) but the Reform UK leader appears even to have lost the support of his party’s in-house TV channel, GB News.

Farage’s calamitous pre-Budget get-together in Westminster ahead of Wednesday’s Budget was so poorly attended …

I’m not sure I’ve seen a Nigel Farage press conference quite this empty https://t.co/8WhYavnuuB — Sophie Huskisson (@soph_husk) October 26, 2026

… that the news channel’s political editor Christopher Hope was moved to point it out on Twitter.

It seems to have been a struggle to find volunteers to fill the room for Reform UK’s pre-Budget announcement today. Watch now on @GBNEWS. https://t.co/1FOQ9MyZqf — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) October 26, 2026

And then ask Farage all about it.

He’s lost Christopher Hope from GB News who goes straight for Farage’s jugular in an empty hall. https://t.co/H4OhkHV4HA — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) October 26, 2026

And those answers were convincing precisely no-one.

Christopher Hope GBNews 🤣🤣🤣 🗣️Why are you so far down in the polls & you can’t even fill this hall, are people falling out of love with Reform 🤕 Nigel Farage 🗣️our voters are just sitting back & waiting, a GE will get em back. Our voters work that’s why our halls bare. https://t.co/ddZzeVVSg6 — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) October 26, 2026

Oof.

1. GB News calling out the sparse attendance Seems the closeness with GB News may be slowly ebbing away. https://t.co/8PBqPoPKM0 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 26, 2026

2. When GBNews admit it…….you know it's got to be bad! https://t.co/nctkM2E49G — David Noble 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DavidPNoble63) October 26, 2026

3. Haha, the echo of that empty hall. — 🗿77Agent77🗿 (@Brigade77Agent) October 26, 2026

4. Jeez… even GBSpews ripping the rancid frog a new one… COOKED! 🤣 https://t.co/UZCRql3wQH — Silva Surfer 🐟🐝💙🇺🇦 (@SilvaSurfer4) October 26, 2026

5. First question, I was shocked. Not like gbeebies to step out of the box — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) October 26, 2026