Politics GB News Reform UK

It’s going so badly for Nigel Farage he even appears to have lost GB News

Poke Reporter. Updated October 27th, 2026

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We’re not saying it’s going badly for Nigel Farage (well, actually we are) but the Reform UK leader appears even to have lost the support of his party’s in-house TV channel, GB News.

Farage’s calamitous pre-Budget get-together in Westminster ahead of Wednesday’s Budget was so poorly attended …

… that the news channel’s political editor Christopher Hope was moved to point it out on Twitter.

And then ask Farage all about it.

And those answers were convincing precisely no-one.

Oof.

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