Celebrity food and drink France
The great Léa Seydoux was asked to try some British ‘sweet treats’ and it’s surely the most French thing you will ever watch
You’ll probably be aware of the rather brilliant French actress Léa Seydoux from her many film roles including Mission Impossible, the last two James Bond movies and the recent films of Wes Anderson.
But this is surely right up there with her most memorable performances after she was asked by Elle UK to try these various British sweet treats.
Well, we say ‘treats’ but that’s not entirely how Seydoux saw it.
Sure, some of the pastries may have originated in France but the ones she was offered were very much British-sourced by the looks of it. And her reaction is surely the most French thing you will watch pretty much ever.
Léa Seydoux tries some of the finest French and British delicacies for ELLE UK. https://t.co/tGJElvvHx8
— best of léa seydoux (@badpostseydoux) October 27, 2026
And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.