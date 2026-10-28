The great Léa Seydoux was asked to try some British ‘sweet treats’ and it’s surely the most French thing you will ever watch

Celebrity food and drink France

You’ll probably be aware of the rather brilliant French actress Léa Seydoux from her many film roles including Mission Impossible, the last two James Bond movies and the recent films of Wes Anderson.

But this is surely right up there with her most memorable performances after she was asked by Elle UK to try these various British sweet treats.

Well, we say ‘treats’ but that’s not entirely how Seydoux saw it.

Sure, some of the pastries may have originated in France but the ones she was offered were very much British-sourced by the looks of it. And her reaction is surely the most French thing you will watch pretty much ever.

Léa Seydoux tries some of the finest French and British delicacies for ELLE UK. https://t.co/tGJElvvHx8 — best of léa seydoux (@badpostseydoux) October 27, 2026

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1. I know the production team was so fucking gagged like wtf bruh😭 https://t.co/nZ17kibyho — A24BLACK (@mikeandawldat) October 27, 2026

2. the most french 70 seconds you’ll watch today https://t.co/On9NstPe9z — seosamh 🇵🇸 (@dayglowj0e) October 27, 2026

3. Damn I thought I had strong French energy but she's setting the bar very high. https://t.co/lyfjc5Ra1p — Philippe Lemoine (@phl43) October 28, 2026

4. Hear me out, she was being extremely polite and nice there 😂 — Edel Pérez-López (@Edel_PLopez) October 28, 2026

5. They couldn't even get proper pastries for her, just supermarket versions… No wonder she didn't want to try anything. Everyone's so CHEAP nowadays ! — Lucy (@Luhul15) October 27, 2026

6. the way she didn’t try a single one and was hating on all of them https://t.co/ECCmT8eESu — val (@mysteriousskn) October 27, 2026

7. Those are some of the most stallest & unappetizing pastry I’ve ever seen 😭 Where did they get them? Tesco? M&S? Co-op? They look like supermarket pastries that are about to expire in 2 days 😅 — 𝓈𝒶𝒻𝒾𝑒🔻 (@ooolllievvie_) October 27, 2026