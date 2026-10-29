The White House tried to use the riots in France to scare people into voting Republican and ended up owned into next week

US elections France white house

It’s the American midterm elections next week and Donald Trump and the Republican Party are expected to suffer a bit of a pasting. Finally, a good news story, right?

But the White House, like Trump and his VP JD Vance, are doing all they can to whip up the scaremongering in the days that remain, including this tweet that suggested a vote for the Democrats was a vote for ‘chaos, looting and destruction’.

France before and after is a warning. The chaos, looting, and destruction we’re watching is exactly the future radical Democrats are pushing for America. And it’s weird on all sorts of levels, not least – but mostly – the ‘before and after’ business. Is this the future you want? https://t.co/66zFtajU5p — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 28, 2026

Oooh-la-la!

And we mention it because it prompted no end of fabulous comebacks, beginning with this.

1. France, since then:

✅ Infant mortality: ÷40.

✅ Life expectancy: +17 years.

✅ Most visited country on Earth for over 30 years. Nostalgia can be misleading. https://t.co/Bq1LA1Uce2 — French Response (@FrenchResponse) October 28, 2026

2. 1/6/2021…. It already happened. pic.twitter.com/oCXQjYkNZh — James Comer Pyle ®️ (@JamesComerPyle) October 28, 2026

3. Now do the 100 cities in America who are experiencing the exact same societal decline https://t.co/NDrFU9nXqU — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) October 28, 2026

4. FEAR PORN only works on the uneducated MAGA base. 7 more days. — Mason (@masonisonx) October 28, 2026

5. The United States of America has now become embroiled in a disinformation war alongside Russia against France. https://t.co/BVxzd1kpzH — French Aid to Europe 🇨🇵 🇪🇺 (@aidefranceukr) October 29, 2026

6. These agents of chaos and destruction were all pardoned by Trump. pic.twitter.com/1CmtFvtrT8 — MikeBates (@MikeBates) October 28, 2026

7. Is this the future you want? pic.twitter.com/9idg85HUM1 — Mason (@masonisonx) October 28, 2026

8. Not a single person has been killed protesting in Paris. 63 people have died at the hands of ICE here in Trumps America since 2024. — Palmetto Patriot (@patriotusa_sc) October 28, 2026

9. White House advocating for the good old days of Nazi occupation and Vichy France. This time it will be Russian occupation https://t.co/cHWtAsgscy — Malcontent News (@MalcontentmentT) October 28, 2026

11. What is this then??? https://t.co/2FMYNOdlNO — Next Gen EV | Ralph Panhuyzen (@NextGenEV) October 28, 2026

12. You people are so fucking stupid The French protests were started by the students because of school underfunding Yeah, I DO want students who care about their education — Dark Woke Mthrfckr (@zerodarkwokey) October 28, 2026

13. This is exactly what you do when you’re *desperate* to win a domestic election: diversion & talking bad of other countries. (For sure, the Epstein files and the gas prices surge are difficult to cover up, the French sympathize with that.) https://t.co/sfW13ft4K2 — Loriane Lafont-Grave (@LorianeLafont) October 29, 2026

Source @WhiteHouse