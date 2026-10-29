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The White House tried to use the riots in France to scare people into voting Republican and ended up owned into next week

John Plunkett. Updated October 29th, 2026

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It’s the American midterm elections next week and Donald Trump and the Republican Party are expected to suffer a bit of a pasting. Finally, a good news story, right?

But the White House, like Trump and his VP JD Vance, are doing all they can to whip up the scaremongering in the days that remain, including this tweet that suggested a vote for the Democrats was a vote for ‘chaos, looting and destruction’.

Oooh-la-la!

And we mention it because it prompted no end of fabulous comebacks, beginning with this.

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Source @WhiteHouse