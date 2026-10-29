US elections France white house
The White House tried to use the riots in France to scare people into voting Republican and ended up owned into next week
It’s the American midterm elections next week and Donald Trump and the Republican Party are expected to suffer a bit of a pasting. Finally, a good news story, right?
But the White House, like Trump and his VP JD Vance, are doing all they can to whip up the scaremongering in the days that remain, including this tweet that suggested a vote for the Democrats was a vote for ‘chaos, looting and destruction’.
France before and after is a warning. The chaos, looting, and destruction we’re watching is exactly the future radical Democrats are pushing for America.
And it’s weird on all sorts of levels, not least – but mostly – the ‘before and after’ business.
Is this the future you want? https://t.co/66zFtajU5p
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 28, 2026
Oooh-la-la!
And we mention it because it prompted no end of fabulous comebacks, beginning with this.
Source @WhiteHouse