US europe

An ‘off grid’ American patriot said this guy was the difference between keeping the US and Europe ‘safe’ and this A++ response knocked the rest out the park

Poke Reporter. Updated October 29th, 2026

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Like us you won’t have come across a Twitter account called An American Homestead@HomesteadAmeric if you prefer).

They are a ‘Father, Husband, Full-Time Homeschool Dad, Off Grid, Living In The American Ozarks’ and believe in ‘Faith-Family-Home-Self Reliance.’

And guns, by the looks of it. Lots of guns.

We say this after they post this video suggesting this was the difference between America and Europe when it comes to tackling what they perceive to be some kind of ‘Islamic takeover’. No, us neither.

And while it prompted lots of memorable responses …

… surely no-one said it better than this particular European.

Mega ooof.

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… surely no-one said it better than this particular European.