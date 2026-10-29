An ‘off grid’ American patriot said this guy was the difference between keeping the US and Europe ‘safe’ and this A++ response knocked the rest out the park

US europe

Like us you won’t have come across a Twitter account called An American Homestead@HomesteadAmeric if you prefer).

They are a ‘Father, Husband, Full-Time Homeschool Dad, Off Grid, Living In The American Ozarks’ and believe in ‘Faith-Family-Home-Self Reliance.’

And guns, by the looks of it. Lots of guns.

We say this after they post this video suggesting this was the difference between America and Europe when it comes to tackling what they perceive to be some kind of ‘Islamic takeover’. No, us neither.

When Islamic protests starts in the US, they will never expand outside the cities. Because they will start running into guys like this.

That’s the difference between the Islamic takeover of Europe and the US. https://t.co/6gOkbYXcdz — AnAmerican Homestead (@HomesteadAmeric) October 19, 2026

And while it prompted lots of memorable responses …

Despite living in the Information Age these guys never seem to wear their pc properly or be able to build a rifle isn’t totally ridiculous . https://t.co/mlCMlFSlXQ — james stout (@jamesstout) October 19, 2026

You do realize people like this are live action roleplaying right? — Durrango Kid (@durr_jacob) October 19, 2026

"What I love about America is that I get to wear my little costume" https://t.co/ivedUm5Skm — Wade Stotts (@wadestotts) October 20, 2026

If this guy got drafted, he would shit himself. — Thalven (@ThalvenXI) October 19, 2026

Lol America bro 😂 https://t.co/UjztCezaoP — Abuja Streets (@abujastreets) October 19, 2026

Based on your profile Im willing to bet you live in your mommies basement, never used a gun, never harvested and processed game, never ran a chainsaw or turned a wrench. Country types will bury your type in the back 40. — JSIMPSON (@microbiologistJ) October 19, 2026

Don't forget that Americans can legally do this, yet never take action against their criminal government: https://t.co/XWWGgmuZAF — 3persian3darius (@3persian3darius) October 20, 2026

… surely no-one said it better than this particular European.

I think Europe is familiar with the concept of a divorced guy who can’t see his kids. — Union Labor With American Characteristics (@WithLabor) October 19, 2026

Mega ooof.

@WithLabor Holy shit it’s him https://t.co/lQUz3mjA6V — 21 kindness (@LilUziVartan) October 20, 2026

1. Despite living in the Information Age these guys never seem to wear their pc properly or be able to build a rifle isn’t totally ridiculous . https://t.co/mlCMlFSlXQ — james stout (@jamesstout) October 19, 2026

2. You do realize people like this are live action roleplaying right? — Durrango Kid (@durr_jacob) October 19, 2026

3. "What I love about America is that I get to wear my little costume" https://t.co/ivedUm5Skm — Wade Stotts (@wadestotts) October 20, 2026

4. If this guy got drafted, he would shit himself. — Thalven (@ThalvenXI) October 19, 2026

5. Lol America bro 😂 https://t.co/UjztCezaoP — Abuja Streets (@abujastreets) October 19, 2026

6. Based on your profile Im willing to bet you live in your mommies basement, never used a gun, never harvested and processed game, never ran a chainsaw or turned a wrench. Country types will bury your type in the back 40. — JSIMPSON (@microbiologistJ) October 19, 2026

7. Don't forget that Americans can legally do this, yet never take action against their criminal government: https://t.co/XWWGgmuZAF — 3persian3darius (@3persian3darius) October 20, 2026

… surely no-one said it better than this particular European.