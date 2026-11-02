Entertainment halloween Maya Jama Mo Farah
Stop the count, everyone – Maya Jama’s doppelganger Mo Farah costume has won Halloween 2026
Maya Jama’s star is high in the sky. The TV presenter has just been on our screens as an undeniably brilliant traitor on the Celebrity Traitors, and while she didn’t win, she had us all on the edges of our seats.
She also made a very generous donation to the charity she had been playing for – Action For Children.
Just donated what I would have won for my chosen charity @actnforchildren ❤️ ❤️ amazing cause 😘🙏🏽
— Maya Jama (@MayaJama) October 31, 2026
At the weekend, she shared her Halloween costume on TikTok, and we have to say – it’s absolutely spectacular.
Now, that’s commitment to the bit – in fact, it has to be sorcery.
Let’s check out the comments.
Specsavers spoke for us all.
“Didn’t see that coming.”
For the curious, this shows exactly how that transformation happened. It’s eleven and a half minutes, but it’s genuinely riveting.
If you would like to make a donation to Action For Children, you can do that here.
Source Maya Jama Image Screengrab