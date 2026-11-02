Stop the count, everyone – Maya Jama’s doppelganger Mo Farah costume has won Halloween 2026

Entertainment halloween Maya Jama Mo Farah

Maya Jama’s star is high in the sky. The TV presenter has just been on our screens as an undeniably brilliant traitor on the Celebrity Traitors, and while she didn’t win, she had us all on the edges of our seats.

She also made a very generous donation to the charity she had been playing for – Action For Children.

Just donated what I would have won for my chosen charity @actnforchildren ❤️ ❤️ amazing cause 😘🙏🏽 — Maya Jama (@MayaJama) October 31, 2026

At the weekend, she shared her Halloween costume on TikTok, and we have to say – it’s absolutely spectacular.

Now, that’s commitment to the bit – in fact, it has to be sorcery.

Let’s check out the comments.

1. You look more like Mo Farah than Mo Farah does.

@AmiHendo

2. I have never laughed so hard.

@Safro

3. Will the real Mo Farah please stand up!

@Alisha

4. This is the best thing I’ve ever seen.

@katygrowsthings

5. Honestly Maya Jama I can’t believe how funny she is! She really pulled off that outfit. Well done, but honestly, she is hilarious!

@Cassowary

6. You can never predict your next scroll.

@Yoooo

7. Bro put himself twice and thought we wouldn’t notice.

@lupxx

8. Next year, Mo as Maya Jama!

@user4973212959978

Specsavers spoke for us all.

“Didn’t see that coming.”

For the curious, this shows exactly how that transformation happened. It’s eleven and a half minutes, but it’s genuinely riveting.

If you would like to make a donation to Action For Children, you can do that here.

Source Maya Jama Image Screengrab