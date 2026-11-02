Julia Hartley-Brewer was furious at the charities chosen by the Celebrity Traitors winners and of all the A++ responses Richard Bacon surely said it best

Pics Julia Hartley-Brewer Richard bacon traitors

When Claudia Winkleman asked the Celebrity Traitors who they would be donating their winnings too, it was immediately apparent that their choices wouldn’t go down well with a certain type of person.

Romesh Ranganathan donated his £41,500 share to the Refugee Council, an organisation (of which he is a patron) supporting people who have fled war, violence, and persecution to rebuild their lives in the UK.

Fellow winner Sebastian Croft gave his £41,500 share to Choose Love, a global humanitarian organisation supporting refugees and displaced communities globally, with a specific focus on LGBTQIA+ individuals.

These two gents seem to have upset all the right people by… [checks notes] winning a TV game show and donating to charity.

#TheTraitors https://t.co/clvbY7EkU7 — James Glen (@james__glen) November 1, 2026

And when we say ‘certain type of person’ … step forward Talk TV-er and several other things besides, Julia Hartley-Brewer, who used it as a stick to beat a whole different bunch of people at once, including the BBC (obviously).

The end of #CelebrityTraitors was the most BBC thing EVER. Because of COURSE the two winners are donating their winnings – our licence fee money – to a charity for refugees and a charity for "queer" refugees. https://t.co/DzcGSXkf20 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) October 30, 2026

And while it prompted no end of A++ responses ….

1. You’re a grown woman in a rage because two people are donating money to charity. Seems to be you’re the snowflake… — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) October 30, 2026

2. What a wonderfully warm human you continue to be Julia x — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) October 31, 2026

3. I pay the licence fee, and I'm very happy with the winners' choice of charities. https://t.co/DAKq7vkX3y — Frances 'Cassandra' Coppola (@Frances_Coppola) October 31, 2026

5. That didn’t take long, 😂 our household were laughing our heads off when we found out where the money was going, all the right wing Nazi’s heads exploding. 🫵🤡🤡 — Mr McGee (@WeeMrMcGee) October 30, 2026

6. What has the BBC done for me? Pissed off all the right people at the same time. #celebritytraitors https://t.co/XQFvIHCHZk — putasinghonit (@putasinghonit) October 31, 2026

7. You really can’t survive unless you’re bemoaning other people for caring about things you hate or don’t understand. — Richard Fenton (@FentonCodes) October 30, 2026

… we reckon the estimable Richard Bacon said it best.

Choose Love is a charity for some of the most vulnerable people in the planet. Harry Styles gives money from his current tour. Do you have a problem with that? You have staggeringly unpleasant instincts. — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) October 31, 2026

Bravo, people!

And for more information about exactly where that money will be going …