Pics Julia Hartley-Brewer Richard bacon traitors

Julia Hartley-Brewer was furious at the charities chosen by the Celebrity Traitors winners and of all the A++ responses Richard Bacon surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated November 2nd, 2026

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When Claudia Winkleman asked the Celebrity Traitors who they would be donating their winnings too, it was immediately apparent that their choices wouldn’t go down well with a certain type of person.

Romesh Ranganathan donated his £41,500 share to the Refugee Council, an organisation (of which he is a patron) supporting people who have fled war, violence, and persecution to rebuild their lives in the UK.

Fellow winner Sebastian Croft gave his £41,500 share to Choose Love, a global humanitarian organisation supporting refugees and displaced communities globally, with a specific focus on LGBTQIA+ individuals. 

And when we say ‘certain type of person’ … step forward Talk TV-er and several other things besides, Julia Hartley-Brewer, who used it as a stick to beat a whole different bunch of people at once, including the BBC (obviously).

And while it prompted no end of A++ responses ….

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… we reckon the estimable Richard Bacon said it best.

Bravo, people!

And for more information about exactly where that money will be going …