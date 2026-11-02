Pics Julia Hartley-Brewer Richard bacon traitors
Julia Hartley-Brewer was furious at the charities chosen by the Celebrity Traitors winners and of all the A++ responses Richard Bacon surely said it best
When Claudia Winkleman asked the Celebrity Traitors who they would be donating their winnings too, it was immediately apparent that their choices wouldn’t go down well with a certain type of person.
Romesh Ranganathan donated his £41,500 share to the Refugee Council, an organisation (of which he is a patron) supporting people who have fled war, violence, and persecution to rebuild their lives in the UK.
Fellow winner Sebastian Croft gave his £41,500 share to Choose Love, a global humanitarian organisation supporting refugees and displaced communities globally, with a specific focus on LGBTQIA+ individuals.
These two gents seem to have upset all the right people by… [checks notes] winning a TV game show and donating to charity.
#TheTraitors https://t.co/clvbY7EkU7
— James Glen (@james__glen) November 1, 2026
And when we say ‘certain type of person’ … step forward Talk TV-er and several other things besides, Julia Hartley-Brewer, who used it as a stick to beat a whole different bunch of people at once, including the BBC (obviously).
The end of #CelebrityTraitors was the most BBC thing EVER.
Because of COURSE the two winners are donating their winnings – our licence fee money – to a charity for refugees and a charity for "queer" refugees. https://t.co/DzcGSXkf20
— Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) October 30, 2026
And while it prompted no end of A++ responses ….
… we reckon the estimable Richard Bacon said it best.
Choose Love is a charity for some of the most vulnerable people in the planet. Harry Styles gives money from his current tour. Do you have a problem with that? You have staggeringly unpleasant instincts.
— richard bacon (@richardpbacon) October 31, 2026
Bravo, people!
And for more information about exactly where that money will be going …