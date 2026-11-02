Reform’s Trump-lite act was mercilessly mocked as they pledge to rename Army Reserve back to Territorial Army – 17 brutal takedowns
We can’t promise that Reform UK will turn up for Commons debates, visit their own constituencies, or declare payments from crypto billionaires. If there’s one thing we can guarantee, however, it’s that they’ll never pass up an opportunity to look like a Poundland Trump tribute act.
Their latest effort to demonstrate they’ve gone full chocolate teapot is their plan to change the name of the Army Reserve back to the Territorial Army.
🚨 NEW: Reform UK has pledged to rename the “Army Reserve” back to “Territorial Army”
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 1, 2026
A party spokesperson pointed out that the name change hadn’t improved recruitment, and insisted that Territorial Army sounds more British.
We’re all thoroughly shocked to learn that they haven’t shared how much this pointless change would cost the taxpayer. We were equally flabbergasted to discover that they hadn’t done their research.
It wasn’t a name change but a re-role.
The TA stopped being a territorial defence force with its own formations etc and was integrated into the regular army as a single organisation.
It wasn’t about boosting recruitment but increasing regular strength on the cheap.
— Tim Sennett (@inversefox) November 1, 2026
Eye-rolls were the order of the day.