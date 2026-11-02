Reform’s Trump-lite act was mercilessly mocked as they pledge to rename Army Reserve back to Territorial Army – 17 brutal takedowns

Politics Reform UK

We can’t promise that Reform UK will turn up for Commons debates, visit their own constituencies, or declare payments from crypto billionaires. If there’s one thing we can guarantee, however, it’s that they’ll never pass up an opportunity to look like a Poundland Trump tribute act.

Their latest effort to demonstrate they’ve gone full chocolate teapot is their plan to change the name of the Army Reserve back to the Territorial Army.

🚨 NEW: Reform UK has pledged to rename the “Army Reserve” back to “Territorial Army” — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 1, 2026

A party spokesperson pointed out that the name change hadn’t improved recruitment, and insisted that Territorial Army sounds more British.

We’re all thoroughly shocked to learn that they haven’t shared how much this pointless change would cost the taxpayer. We were equally flabbergasted to discover that they hadn’t done their research.

It wasn’t a name change but a re-role. The TA stopped being a territorial defence force with its own formations etc and was integrated into the regular army as a single organisation. It wasn’t about boosting recruitment but increasing regular strength on the cheap. — Tim Sennett (@inversefox) November 1, 2026

Eye-rolls were the order of the day.

1. With this and a return to imperial measures, they really do have their finger on the pulse. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/mk5jyuG14W — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 1, 2026

2. Good. You can’t mess around in the territorial army. It’s sort of one of the rules. https://t.co/FBfoErSCVx pic.twitter.com/lrI04Uinbl — Alan Bates (@silvercheetah52) November 1, 2026

3. Don’t tell me, next he’s going to rename the Wash the Farage Fjord? How very Trumpian. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) November 1, 2026

4. Yesterday @Nigel_Farage said: “One of the biggest problems we face today is that we are no longer a forward-looking nation. We only ever seem to lament our past.” This the day after @RobertJenrick promised a return to Imperial measurements, and a day before renaming Dad’s Army. https://t.co/ATDZtVVUKs — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) November 1, 2026

5. Backwards is the only policy Reform have Nigel Farage pledges to rebrand Army force with 'distinctively British' name

His party said it will reintroduce the “distinctly British” Territorial Army name which had been used until 2014https://t.co/08Pv34gXmG — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 1, 2026

6. hurling one deckchair back and forth over and over again https://t.co/aSPQoDn4dg — November (@postoctobrist) November 1, 2026

7. Let me guess, Reform UK would also change Ministry of Defense to Ministry of War. He is obsessed with Trump's regime — Britain United (@BritUnited) November 1, 2026

8. He is literally following Trump's playbook to the letter and look how that has turned out for America! — James D Magee (@jamesdavidmagee) November 2, 2026