Ricky Gervais appeared to mock James Acaster over his Celebrity Traitors exit and it sent this magnificent Acaster routine viral all over again

Celebrity James acaster ricky gervais traitors

There is no love lost between Ricky Gervais and James Acaster, so it was perhaps no surprise that Gervais would have his say after his fellow comic’s emotional exit from Celebrity Traitors.

Acaster’s emotional confession that he was a traitor around the show’s round table has prompted no end of comment, so it should perhaps be no surprise that Gervais also appeared to have his say.

At least, that’s what it looked like after Gervais tweeted this in the wake of Acaster’s exit (before promptly deleting it).

And we mention it because the star’s comment prompted this Acaster routine from a little while ago to go viral all over again, and it’s fabulous.

Thin skinned snowflake @rickygervais still not over getting completely mogged by James Acaster nearly 10 years ago. Too challenging for ya? https://t.co/KZHQgRuLKl https://t.co/KZHQgRuLKl — any other leader would be 20 points ahead (@anyotherleader1) November 1, 2026

Too challenging for you?

1. Give me James Acaster over Ricky Gervais any day of the week and twice on Sundays — Chris – chrisspencersmith.bsky.social (@Realheadcase1) November 1, 2026

2. This is the comedy-equivalent of a diss track…and people called James Acaster soft — Roots (@BabylonS0N) November 1, 2026

3. Ricky Gervais must have something more constructive to do with his time. And please leave James Acaster alone. He's one of the few bright lights in the dumpster fire of this decade. — lspear (@lspear412) November 1, 2026

Source @anyotherleader1