Robert Jenrick’s support for Donald Trump just bit him on the backside and his fury at being called out just made it so much better

Politics donald trump lbc Robert jenrick

To the studios of LBC now, where presenter Ben Kentish was keen to ask Robert Jenrick about his support for Donald Trump, and how he felt now about saying that Trump would have his vote.

Jenrick, to no-one’s great surprise anywhere, was rather less keen to talk about it, and the more Kentish pressed him the more furious the Reform UK-er got, and it was an absolute treat for the eyes and ears.

“You endorsed a president who has made all of us poorer.” Reform’s Robert Jenrick previously said he would have voted for president Trump. But does he still stand by his support? https://t.co/1KUUFXtZ8y — LBC (@LBC) November 1, 2026

Bravo, Ben Kentish! And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1. Robert Jenrick has had a phenomenally bad morning round on all fronts, he looks so desperate. https://t.co/tQ21iTWfme — Oliver Ryan MP (@OliverRyanUK) November 1, 2026

2. Let's not forget Farage wanted the UK to go to war with Iran to support Trump a war that would have cost the UK billions. — Bill Kane (@BillKan78559433) November 1, 2026

3. King Baby Defector @RobertJenrick getting his arse handed to him in a plastic Lidl bag yet again pic.twitter.com/BVPDgOnrjT — Daniel York Loh (@DanielYorkLoh) November 1, 2026

4. Is there a human alive slipperier than Jenrick? — Shadow MP for Clacton (@Neilovichi) November 1, 2026

5. Disowning their support for Trump now ! https://t.co/tNIhlTMs2n — Teresa Crawford🇬🇧 🇺🇦 #FBPE (@TeresaC123) November 1, 2026

6. I seem to remember Reform UK Ltd and the Tories howling at Starmer for not supporting the orange fucktard's war… right up until it became clear that the country agreed with Starmer's decision to stay out of it. Funny how our memories can play tricks on us. — HighlyProbableGerrrg (@bofvideo) November 1, 2026

7. He only has one interest and that’s honest Bob’s wallet. https://t.co/iCqeOEwFET — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) November 1, 2026

Source @LBC