Politics donald trump lbc Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick’s support for Donald Trump just bit him on the backside and his fury at being called out just made it so much better

John Plunkett. Updated November 2nd, 2026

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To the studios of LBC now, where presenter Ben Kentish was keen to ask Robert Jenrick about his support for Donald Trump, and how he felt now about saying that Trump would have his vote.

Jenrick, to no-one’s great surprise anywhere, was rather less keen to talk about it, and the more Kentish pressed him the more furious the Reform UK-er got, and it was an absolute treat for the eyes and ears.

Bravo, Ben Kentish! And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

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Source @LBC