US CNN donald trump elections

Donald Trump’s Reflecting Poolside ramblings were already humiliating enough but CNN’s take on his weirdo monologue was simply devastating

John Plunkett. Updated November 3rd, 2026

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Donald Trump chose to make his final appeal to votes ahead of Tuesday’s make or break midterm elections by wanging on for 17 minutes about … his never-ending Reflecting Pool project.

We’ve already rounded up all our favourite reactions over here. But we’d be doing you a disservice if we didn’t also point you to CNN’s take on the whole thing.

Because it you thought it was bad enough already, this – from CNN’s Katie Hunt – is simply devastating.

Bravo to every single person involved in the making of that. Absolutely brilliant.

And these people loved it as much as we did.

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