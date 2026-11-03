Donald Trump’s Reflecting Poolside ramblings were already humiliating enough but CNN’s take on his weirdo monologue was simply devastating

US CNN donald trump elections

Donald Trump chose to make his final appeal to votes ahead of Tuesday’s make or break midterm elections by wanging on for 17 minutes about … his never-ending Reflecting Pool project.

dafuq, and i cannot stress this enough, is this event https://t.co/KDAQ1F0O5o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2026

We’ve already rounded up all our favourite reactions over here. But we’d be doing you a disservice if we didn’t also point you to CNN’s take on the whole thing.

Because it you thought it was bad enough already, this – from CNN’s Katie Hunt – is simply devastating.

"It was just a man… standing in front of a pool, asking you to love it." Watch @kasie’s take on President Trump’s closing midterm message. ⬇️ https://t.co/274hgJuL0l — The Arena on CNN (@TheArenaCNN) November 2, 2026

Bravo to every single person involved in the making of that. Absolutely brilliant.

And these people loved it as much as we did.

1. This is pure gold. https://t.co/38ZxQ6fW55 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 3, 2026

3. He is still trying to convince himself that he’s a real builder…and he is not. — Wes (@WestonACX) November 3, 2026

4. He could have said "26 people were murdered by russia at an aid distribution point in Ukraine, and I have phoned Putin and told him I'm arming Ukraine to the teeth".

Now THAT would have been a closing midterm message. But he's so mired in his own corruption, he doesn't see. https://t.co/IzEPcOV0OD — JanTheStitchWitch (@pictureladyjan) November 3, 2026

5. This was his closer? Does he know the election is tomorrow? — Lauren (@LaurenPcrna) November 3, 2026