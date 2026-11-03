Donald Trump’s Reflecting Poolside ramblings were already humiliating enough but CNN’s take on his weirdo monologue was simply devastating
Donald Trump chose to make his final appeal to votes ahead of Tuesday’s make or break midterm elections by wanging on for 17 minutes about … his never-ending Reflecting Pool project.
dafuq, and i cannot stress this enough, is this event https://t.co/KDAQ1F0O5o
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2026
We’ve already rounded up all our favourite reactions over here. But we’d be doing you a disservice if we didn’t also point you to CNN’s take on the whole thing.
Because it you thought it was bad enough already, this – from CNN’s Katie Hunt – is simply devastating.
"It was just a man… standing in front of a pool, asking you to love it."
Watch @kasie’s take on President Trump’s closing midterm message. ⬇️ https://t.co/274hgJuL0l
— The Arena on CNN (@TheArenaCNN) November 2, 2026
Bravo to every single person involved in the making of that. Absolutely brilliant.
And these people loved it as much as we did.