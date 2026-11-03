JD Vance tried to mock the Democrats with a joke about his daughter and it blew up in his face in spectacular fashion
America goes to the polls on Tuesday and the only question appears to be whether it will be a bad night for the Republicans or an absolute drubbing.
Oh, and whether Donald Trump is willing to accept the result, obviously.
So JD Vance did his best to drum up support until the very last minute by mocking the Democrats with a joke about his daughter.
Except it rather blew up in his face in magnificent fashion.
"I have apparently raised a Democrat."
Vice President JD Vance gets a laugh as he reveals his 4-year-old daughter tried to donate two of her brother’s toys to the family’s Toys for Tots drive.
Vance jokes that despite his best efforts, his daughter is already taking someone else’s belongings to give away.
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And these people surely said it best.