US JD Vance

JD Vance tried to mock the Democrats with a joke about his daughter and it blew up in his face in spectacular fashion

John Plunkett. Updated November 3rd, 2026

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America goes to the polls on Tuesday and the only question appears to be whether it will be a bad night for the Republicans or an absolute drubbing.

Oh, and whether Donald Trump is willing to accept the result, obviously.

So JD Vance did his best to drum up support until the very last minute by mocking the Democrats with a joke about his daughter.

Except it rather blew up in his face in magnificent fashion.

And these people surely said it best.

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