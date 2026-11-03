JD Vance tried to mock the Democrats with a joke about his daughter and it blew up in his face in spectacular fashion

US JD Vance

America goes to the polls on Tuesday and the only question appears to be whether it will be a bad night for the Republicans or an absolute drubbing.

Oh, and whether Donald Trump is willing to accept the result, obviously.

So JD Vance did his best to drum up support until the very last minute by mocking the Democrats with a joke about his daughter.

Except it rather blew up in his face in magnificent fashion.

"I have apparently raised a Democrat." Vice President JD Vance gets a laugh as he reveals his 4-year-old daughter tried to donate two of her brother’s toys to the family’s Toys for Tots drive. Vance jokes that despite his best efforts, his daughter is already taking someone else’s belongings to give away. Download the FOX News app for the latest details: https://t.co/BAyV31y5kz — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 2, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1. fucking loser! your children have more compassion than you and you’re bragging about how evil you are https://t.co/AUkqOb87HI — yaz (@yaznotyasss) November 2, 2026

2. As a certified woke libtard, I am begging you to run with this lol…please broadcast far and wide that donating to needy children is something Democrats do. — sloptimistic (@sloptimistic) November 2, 2026

3. He’s generationally ass at this https://t.co/UQwEgrqGsV — evilmouse (@MAI_DUH) November 2, 2026

4. JD Vance's daughter tried to help poor children, and he called her a Democrat. That might be the most accurate description of the difference between the two parties he's ever given. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 2, 2026

5. great message james, i too stand against my kid giving toys to other kids https://t.co/H2rh8eIk1k — brandon* (@brndxix) November 2, 2026

6. Takes a special person to find a negative spin of a four year giving to kids less fortunate. Ur ugliness may be more than skin deep. — p boova (@boova_p) November 2, 2026