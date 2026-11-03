US JD Vance Zohran Mamdani

JD Vance took credit for the NYC Mayor’s achievements, and Zohran Mamdani ratioed him to bits without saying a word

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 3rd, 2026

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In the last-minute scramble for votes, the Trump circle has had to resort to taking credit for things that aren’t entirely of their doing, or sometimes any of their doing, and it’s backfired in the most satisfying way.

The invisible vice president, JD Vance, posted this boast about what the government has achieved for New York.

Very impressive. However …

Community Note: Several figures here aren’t federal results or NY-specific. The $472B combines US wide pledges: Micron's $250B is nationwide (NY site $100B) Anthropic's $50B covers TX and NY. The 48% murder drop is from NY's state run GIVE program (28 departments, Jan – May 2026). With links to proof.

Tweeters were quick to highlight the stolen valour.

Then Zohran Mamdani stepped in with a perfect visual representation of the government’s effect on those figures.

Let’s see what sort of numbers those posts are doing at the time of writing. Vance at the top, Mamdani underneath.

Vance - 3.1k retweets, 7.8k likes. Mamdani - 181k retweets, 1.1 m likes.

Now, that’s what you call a ratio.

The internet cheered.

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This is how hard Vance has been owned.

Source Zohran Mamdani Image Wikimedia Commons, JD Vance, Wikimedia Commons