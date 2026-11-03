JD Vance took credit for the NYC Mayor’s achievements, and Zohran Mamdani ratioed him to bits without saying a word
In the last-minute scramble for votes, the Trump circle has had to resort to taking credit for things that aren’t entirely of their doing, or sometimes any of their doing, and it’s backfired in the most satisfying way.
The invisible vice president, JD Vance, posted this boast about what the government has achieved for New York.
We got your back, New York! https://t.co/IrIoggBbrP
— Vice President JD Vance (@VP) November 2, 2026
Very impressive. However …
Tweeters were quick to highlight the stolen valour.
Threatened that Mamdani would bring Sharia Law to NYC, then took credit for how good he’s done there lol
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 2, 2026
Taking credit for @NYCMayor work is insaneeeee
— KICKZJILLA (@kickzjilla) November 2, 2026
zohran mamdani did this, not you LOL
— yul (@juliabracadabra) November 2, 2026
Then Zohran Mamdani stepped in with a perfect visual representation of the government’s effect on those figures.
https://t.co/IEZtA9oAdK
— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 3, 2026
Let’s see what sort of numbers those posts are doing at the time of writing. Vance at the top, Mamdani underneath.
Now, that’s what you call a ratio.
The internet cheered.
This is how hard Vance has been owned.
Source Zohran Mamdani Image Wikimedia Commons, JD Vance, Wikimedia Commons