JD Vance took credit for the NYC Mayor’s achievements, and Zohran Mamdani ratioed him to bits without saying a word

US JD Vance Zohran Mamdani

In the last-minute scramble for votes, the Trump circle has had to resort to taking credit for things that aren’t entirely of their doing, or sometimes any of their doing, and it’s backfired in the most satisfying way.

The invisible vice president, JD Vance, posted this boast about what the government has achieved for New York.

We got your back, New York! https://t.co/IrIoggBbrP — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) November 2, 2026

Very impressive. However …

Tweeters were quick to highlight the stolen valour.

Threatened that Mamdani would bring Sharia Law to NYC, then took credit for how good he’s done there lol — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 2, 2026

Taking credit for @NYCMayor work is insaneeeee — KICKZJILLA (@kickzjilla) November 2, 2026

zohran mamdani did this, not you LOL — yul (@juliabracadabra) November 2, 2026

Then Zohran Mamdani stepped in with a perfect visual representation of the government’s effect on those figures.

https://t.co/IEZtA9oAdK — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 3, 2026

Let’s see what sort of numbers those posts are doing at the time of writing. Vance at the top, Mamdani underneath.

Now, that’s what you call a ratio.

The internet cheered.

1. This has to be in contention for greatest tweet ever https://t.co/kIJDBRa22E — Spencer Tyson (@SpencerTyson8) November 3, 2026

2. 350K likes in an hour and a half holy fuck https://t.co/kc2LNCK94i — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 3, 2026

3. This needs to be preserved in the National Archives as part of the permanent historical record of the United States. https://t.co/O2agupoJkY — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 3, 2026

4. the thing about this is that jd vance is extremely online and probably does care immensely that he got ratioed on twitter tbh https://t.co/7JdDiU8YDD — august (@cephalophories) November 3, 2026

6. first mayor to use a reaction vid in response to the vice president https://t.co/CQCJPwU4ij — mari (Lisan Al-Gaib) bear 🧸 (@newyrkhrry) November 3, 2026

7. Vance showing this QRT to Trump in a huffy mood and Trump just nods and goes “he did a good job. I never noticed someone had to do that.” https://t.co/8jtPPWLAj1 — Blake ™ (@NeilNevins) November 3, 2026

8. Fun fact: This tweet is going to enter the permanent municipal archives of the City of New York since it was made from the official government account and not his personal account. It will also probably have over 1 million ‘likes’ by the morning. https://t.co/V0UuIzDWnl — Asad🗽🍎 (@AsadFromNYC) November 3, 2026

10. JD Vance tried to take a victory lap for Trump over NYC’s successes. Mayor Zohran Mamdani responded with a HILARIOUS video that perfectly captures the art of taking credit for someone else’s work. 😂 Trump administration’s contribution: Look busy. Do nothing. Take ALL the… pic.twitter.com/TFUIHD9Zju — Dr Ahmad Rehan Khan (@AhmadRehanKhan) November 3, 2026

11. This might be the funniest tweet a politician has ever made LMAOOOO https://t.co/JcKaWPLT2z — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’🦉 (@OvOBrezzzy) November 3, 2026

12. JD Vance now wishing his mom traded him for Percocet — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 3, 2026

13. JD didn't even say thank you 🙁 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 3, 2026

14. Hello NYPD I'd like to report a murder — Pastor Ben (@BenjaminPDixon) November 3, 2026

15. You’re gonna make him change his name again — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) November 3, 2026

This is how hard Vance has been owned.

never seen a tweet get ratioed by the replies, the quote tweets, and the quote tweets of those quote tweets — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 3, 2026

Source Zohran Mamdani Image Wikimedia Commons, JD Vance, Wikimedia Commons