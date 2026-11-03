Democrats got a free ad, as Trump’s final pre-election speech was a baffling 17-minute ramble about the Reflecting Pool – 23 hilarious takedowns

US donald trump reflecting pool US elections

Donald Trump’s contribution to the Republican midterm campaign has been absolutely amazing – for the Democrats.

His rambling, repetitive speeches focused on the things that really matter to voters –

Men’s arses. Racist and homophobic attacks on Democratic hopefuls. How many times he’s ‘aced’ the cognitive test which is meant to track dementia symptoms. His many (failed) refurbishments and building projects.

For his final appearance before election day, he chose to open the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial, which has cost the country more than $16 million due to incompetence and Trump’s cronyism. It was a speech littered with inaccuracies, or perhaps a better description would be ‘utter bullshit’.

He claimed that prior to the refurbishment, three people a week were drowning in the pool. The actual figure is zero.

Trump: "We were losing on average to death 3 people a week. And now we don’t have that." https://t.co/3UhnCt5zMs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2026

In a development that will surprise precisely nobody, he’s considering renaming it after himself.

Trump: Today I’m thrilled to announce the official opening of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool that we are giving serious thought to changing the name to the Trump reflecting pool. We’ll announce that sometime tomorrow. https://t.co/DurEIhYEFL — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 2, 2026

He wanged on for ages about algae.

dafuq, and i cannot stress this enough, is this event https://t.co/KDAQ1F0O5o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2026

Natalie had been very busy with the printer.

Trump: That’s not grass, that’s algae https://t.co/Ey7lSRN4lw — Acyn (@Acyn) November 2, 2026

It was, in short, a free advert for the Democratic Party.

Dear @WhiteHouse: Thank you — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 2, 2026

Here’s how people have been reacting.

1. When Democrats have a blue wave tomorrow night and lots of veteran pundits are offering nuanced takes, don’t underestimate the role of a president on the eve of midterms in which voters are mad about prices and war talking endlessly about ‘algae’. https://t.co/mMg497MGcr — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 2, 2026

2. I agree with the president that this election is about removing pond scum from our politics https://t.co/W6pwkdlAil — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) November 2, 2026

3. Half a minute of hoarse, exhausted, and unfollowable rambling. And this is the day before his party stares down a crushing defeat. https://t.co/V2a2vO76VO — Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) November 2, 2026

4. He's campaigning against the scourge of algae, which is truly a top-3 issue for voters. https://t.co/AD9vUmTEwF — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) November 2, 2026

5. This is Trump’s closing argument to the American people, and I for one am relieved to know we are fighting the scourge of algae no matter where we find it. I hope the Nobel Peace Prize Committee is paying attention. pic.twitter.com/HHI1VbcWee — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) November 2, 2026

8. Millions of American voters are sitting around the kitchen table tonight, worried sick about,… algae in the Reflecting Pool. AHAHAHA! 😛 pic.twitter.com/Jnl6nbt200 — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) November 3, 2026

9. As someone who has sat through roughly 1.2 million WH scheduling meetings, I simply cannot believe that this made the cut on the eve of the election. (Or ever, really.) I know the boss is senile and insane, but this is just breathtakingly bad staff work. https://t.co/06VGykmSzr — Matt Bennett (@ThirdWayMattB) November 2, 2026

10. Last night, I overheard a swing-state family at a Saddam Hussein Cheesecake Factory saying they were deciding their vote tomorrow on beautifying the reflecting pool https://t.co/vZLJTrFF2w — James Singer (@Jemsinger) November 2, 2026

11. Lincoln Reflecting Pool Total Landscaping — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) November 2, 2026