US donald trump reflecting pool US elections
Democrats got a free ad, as Trump’s final pre-election speech was a baffling 17-minute ramble about the Reflecting Pool – 23 hilarious takedowns
Donald Trump’s contribution to the Republican midterm campaign has been absolutely amazing – for the Democrats.
His rambling, repetitive speeches focused on the things that really matter to voters –
Men’s arses.
Racist and homophobic attacks on Democratic hopefuls.
How many times he’s ‘aced’ the cognitive test which is meant to track dementia symptoms.
His many (failed) refurbishments and building projects.
For his final appearance before election day, he chose to open the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial, which has cost the country more than $16 million due to incompetence and Trump’s cronyism. It was a speech littered with inaccuracies, or perhaps a better description would be ‘utter bullshit’.
He claimed that prior to the refurbishment, three people a week were drowning in the pool. The actual figure is zero.
Trump: "We were losing on average to death 3 people a week. And now we don’t have that." https://t.co/3UhnCt5zMs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2026
In a development that will surprise precisely nobody, he’s considering renaming it after himself.
Trump: Today I’m thrilled to announce the official opening of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool that we are giving serious thought to changing the name to the Trump reflecting pool. We’ll announce that sometime tomorrow. https://t.co/DurEIhYEFL
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 2, 2026
He wanged on for ages about algae.
dafuq, and i cannot stress this enough, is this event https://t.co/KDAQ1F0O5o
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2026
Natalie had been very busy with the printer.
Trump: That’s not grass, that’s algae https://t.co/Ey7lSRN4lw
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 2, 2026
It was, in short, a free advert for the Democratic Party.
Dear @WhiteHouse: Thank you
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 2, 2026
Here’s how people have been reacting.