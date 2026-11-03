US donald trump reflecting pool US elections

Democrats got a free ad, as Trump’s final pre-election speech was a baffling 17-minute ramble about the Reflecting Pool – 23 hilarious takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 3rd, 2026

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Donald Trump’s contribution to the Republican midterm campaign has been absolutely amazing – for the Democrats.

His rambling, repetitive speeches focused on the things that really matter to voters –

Men’s arses.

Racist and homophobic attacks on Democratic hopefuls.

How many times he’s ‘aced’ the cognitive test which is meant to track dementia symptoms.

His many (failed) refurbishments and building projects.

For his final appearance before election day, he chose to open the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial, which has cost the country more than $16 million due to incompetence and Trump’s cronyism. It was a speech littered with inaccuracies, or perhaps a better description would be ‘utter bullshit’.

He claimed that prior to the refurbishment, three people a week were drowning in the pool. The actual figure is zero.

In a development that will surprise precisely nobody, he’s considering renaming it after himself.

He wanged on for ages about algae.

Natalie had been very busy with the printer.

It was, in short, a free advert for the Democratic Party.

Here’s how people have been reacting.

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