‘What’s the highest dopamine-to-effort ratio you’ve ever discovered in life?’ – 22 little effort, huge reward experiences
Life can be a bit of struggle, so it’s always good when something pleasant happens. And it’s even better if it happens with very little effort or input from ourselves.
Over on the AskReddit page, they’ve been discussing easy wins after user Intelligent_East4657 asked this:
‘What’s the highest dopamine-to-effort ratio you’ve ever discovered in life?’
Read on to find out how to make your brain pop with pleasure without relying on doomscrolling…