‘What’s the highest dopamine-to-effort ratio you’ve ever discovered in life?’ – 22 little effort, huge reward experiences

Life r/AskReddit

Life can be a bit of struggle, so it’s always good when something pleasant happens. And it’s even better if it happens with very little effort or input from ourselves.

Over on the AskReddit page, they’ve been discussing easy wins after user Intelligent_East4657 asked this:

‘What’s the highest dopamine-to-effort ratio you’ve ever discovered in life?’

Read on to find out how to make your brain pop with pleasure without relying on doomscrolling…

1. ‘Plans getting cancelled by someone else when you really didn’t want to go in the first place.’

–_sirch

2. ‘Playing with someone else’s litter of puppies.’

–Fun_Jellyfish_2708

3. ‘Crossing off a tiny task that has haunted the list for weeks.’

–not-y0ur-wife

4. ‘Telling a random joke and having it land perfectly. I ride that high for days.’

–Siren_of_Madness

5. ‘This might sounds sad or weird but I had a dream where I felt at the highest of levels of peace I ever felt. ‘I still remember it clearly where I was floating in space with a star/sun shinning warmly at me in the darkness of space. Never had a dream like that ever again and still chasing that feeling.’

–Grelly99

6. ‘Reading. Like actually reading. If you haven’t done it in a while, it’ll take a week or so of consistent 15-30 min blocks of actually trying to read and comprehend what you’re reading. After a while you’ll sit down to read, look up and an hour has passed but it felt like ten minutes. ‘Don’t even get me started on how that dopamine follows you in outdoor activities, conversations with people, and the overall way you read and perceive life around you. ‘I love reading dopamine, and society has done a poor job of truly teaching people “how to read”. It’s more powerful than what we have been conditioned to believe.’

–DonNarcoRacoonito

7. ‘You know when you wake up like an hour before your alarm goes off, and you can just go right back to sleep for another hour. That 15 second window.’

–Garner46

8. ‘Peeing after needing to pee for a while and can’t go. The relieve is pure dopamine.’

–Betulaceae_alnus

9. ‘ADHD hyperfixation. What you have to do to get it varies, but sometimes it’s as simple as looking at a picture of the thing you like. And the dopamine reward is insane, like drug levels of feel good.’

–ShiraCheshire

10. ‘Putting your pajamas in the dryer while you’re showering and then getting to put on a warm t-shirt and sweatpants is like peak sometimes for me especially after a long day.’

–kakapoopoopeepeeshir

11. ‘Fresh sheets after a shower. Barely any effort compared to how ridiculously good it feels.’

–babysamuioe