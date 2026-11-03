US donald trump jr ohio US elections

Don Jr just warned the State of Ohio that the Democrats want to make Ohio a state, if you were wondering whether dum(b) genes were strong with this one – 26 glorious owns

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 3rd, 2026

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It’s election day in the US, and the polls are looking good for the Democrats.

Before anyone gets too excited, remember that the only poll that matters is the actual election.

In the last days and hours before the election, interested parties have been out trying to get their message across. Every vote counts.

Donald Trump made sure the whole country is aware that he’s opened the Reflecting Pool. Again.

Somebody get a lettuce ready to see if it outlasts the pool.

In the State of Ohio, Donald Jr was doing just as much of a bang-up job when he warned the crowd of Democrats’ nefarious plans to *coughs* make Ohio a state.

Nathan Fillion looking as though he's about to say something, then thinking better of it

History entered the chat.

Surely not! A Trump, you say? Getting their facts wrong? Hard to believe. Sarcasm aside, we reckon he meant to say “blue state” and cocked it up.

Whatever he meant, Twitter dragged him, and we were very much here for it.

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