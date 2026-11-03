Don Jr just warned the State of Ohio that the Democrats want to make Ohio a state, if you were wondering whether dum(b) genes were strong with this one – 26 glorious owns

US donald trump jr ohio US elections

It’s election day in the US, and the polls are looking good for the Democrats.

Democrats are ahead of Republicans in almost all of the seven battleground states that will determine which party controls the Senate, according to the final set of polls from The New York Times and Siena University before the midterm elections. https://t.co/uD18833OId — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 2, 2026

Before anyone gets too excited, remember that the only poll that matters is the actual election.

The polls show Democrats flipping many seats, but do not become complacent my muchachos. We need every vote possible to stop Trump’s agenda — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) November 2, 2026

In the last days and hours before the election, interested parties have been out trying to get their message across. Every vote counts.

Donald Trump made sure the whole country is aware that he’s opened the Reflecting Pool. Again.

Trump spoke about the Reflecting Pool for nearly 17 minutes today. He made several misstatements: the damage to the liner was not caused by vandals, Biden didn’t renovate it, Obama didn’t spend $144 million on repairs. This is a two minute edit of Trump’s diatribe. https://t.co/p9C3gVhxnG — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) November 2, 2026

Somebody get a lettuce ready to see if it outlasts the pool.

In the State of Ohio, Donald Jr was doing just as much of a bang-up job when he warned the crowd of Democrats’ nefarious plans to *coughs* make Ohio a state.

Don Jr in Ohio: "They want to pack the Supreme Court. They want to make Ohio a state." https://t.co/X0KoYQy1pC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2026

History entered the chat.

Donald Trump Jr. warned that Democrats will “make Ohio a state.” Folks, Ohio has been a state since 1803. That’s 223 YEARS. I’m genuinely curious what he thinks Ohio has been this entire time. You cannot make this stuff up. https://t.co/GdWzaTiCx8 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 2, 2026

Surely not! A Trump, you say? Getting their facts wrong? Hard to believe. Sarcasm aside, we reckon he meant to say “blue state” and cocked it up.

Whatever he meant, Twitter dragged him, and we were very much here for it.

3. I am strongly voting no on Ohio statehood. Not on my watch! — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) November 2, 2026

4. Don Jr. went to Ohio and warned voters that Democrats want to make Ohio a state. We're officially campaigning against the year 1803. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 2, 2026

5. What is he on? https://t.co/ZCrmryzxYw — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 2, 2026

6. Ummmm… did he go to Trump U? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 2, 2026

8. Heaven forbid Ohio becomes a state 🙄 What a fucking dumbass https://t.co/8tisTh8jXC — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@DavidLeavitt) November 2, 2026

9. I am sorry but let him cook 🙁 https://t.co/UlJ4d4OYb1 pic.twitter.com/8MQQmgqY4P — Mike (@hammerito) November 2, 2026

10. Ok, now the Democrats have gone too far. https://t.co/8FbEGJRAYU — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) November 2, 2026

11. They want to do WHAT now?! https://t.co/F2AF4PTKx0 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) November 2, 2026

12. BREAKING: Don Jr. doesn’t know that Ohio is one of the 50 states. pic.twitter.com/E2Wvw98kgL — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 2, 2026

13. I’m pretty sure that Ohio is ….. https://t.co/3mTUzTYSuc — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 2, 2026