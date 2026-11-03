A trio getting arrested with drugs in the car and a lamb eating chips on the back seat has to be the baaaarmiest story of the year- 21 funniest reactions

Weird World funny headlines scotland sheep

Just when you thought there couldn’t be anything weirder in the news than the noises Donald Trump makes, or the fact that he only just found out there’s a b in dumb, along comes BBC Scotland with an absolute belter.

Man caught in car with £14k of drugs as a lamb ate chips in the back seat avoids jail https://t.co/tmTRGgHhOM — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) November 2, 2026

There’s a lot to unpack.

Three people were in the car when it was stopped. The driver tried to explain away the presence of the lamb, named Pablo after Pablo Escobar, by claiming to be a trainee shepherdess – which she wasn’t, but she may have been the little crook on the staff.

A police dog named Billy sniffed out the enormous quantity of cocaine and heroine hidden under a seat, which is pretty impressive when you consider the pong coming off a lamb and a bag of chips in what looks like a fairly small car.

The Beeb’s sentence structure caused some confusion.

Eating chips isn’t a crime, back seat or otherwise, and so it’s right the lamb avoided jail. — CJ (@UnderSneege) November 2, 2026

Perhaps the lamb was done for not wearing a seatbelt.

Our heads went to this –

We weren’t the only ones.

1. £14k of heroin and cocaine under the seat. A lamb called Pablo eating chips in the back. 'Trainee shepherdess.' Avoided jail. Scotland: never change. https://t.co/V9hP0YENDA — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 2, 2026

3. Mary had a little lamb

Its fleece was white as snow

She fed it chips on her back seat

While she had some blow https://t.co/P7UFcuQRZ9 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 2, 2026

7. Correlation is not causation https://t.co/RqT3fQ2hh5 — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) November 2, 2026

8. Caught by the police and my kebab has eaten my chips https://t.co/psQHKxKRbx — Derek Pakora (@DeathlyAcorn) November 2, 2026

9. I guess there are some times that I guess you really don’t want to know the full story 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SOei2yzWvL — Robert Burns (@Nugent4nil) November 2, 2026

10. Glad to hear the lamb got off. https://t.co/gu2fKLmkDb — dan barker (@danbarker) November 2, 2026