Mike Johnson says we’ll never have another president like Donald Trump and the entire internet responded as one

News donald trump mike johnson

Few politicians have gotten their noses as orange as Mike Johnson over the last decade.

It’s hard to find a clip of the current Speaker of the House that doesn’t involve him inverting, twisting, or outright hiding the truth, all in the service of making his dear leader, Donald Trump, look like the hero he absolutey is not.

Johnson has made an art form out of sidestepping the facts while briskly walking away from reporters.

Maybe getting away from microphones was a good idea. Because when Johnson does go on record, it does not go well.

The Speaker joined Trump on stage at a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa to energize Republican voters ahead of the upcoming midterms. During his remarks, Speaker Johnson shared that he had traveled across 45 congressional districts in 24 states in October.

He must be exhausted from all that travel, because he also said this:

Johnson: We’re never going to have a president like this again. https://t.co/NUPX5Q2N9z — Acyn (@Acyn) November 1, 2026

It was not the win he thought it was and Twitter was more than happy to point out the folly in his statement.

3. From your nasty ass lips to God’s ears. I hope policies are put in place where we NEVER have another president like Trump for the rest of time. — Menrva Jade (@MenrvaJade) November 1, 2026

6. I sure as Hell hope that's the case. https://t.co/h48AFr6CfQ — Chase Oliver (@ChaseForLiberty) November 2, 2026

8. Well one can hope. https://t.co/nKqzQJ8XOM — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) November 2, 2026

9. That’s what we’ve all praying for. — ⭐️ Merrily awaiting ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) November 1, 2026