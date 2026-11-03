According to Donald Trump, the Reflecting Pool was an unstoppable killing machine that nobody knew about until he put a stop to it

News donald trump reflecting pool

There are few things on this planet that Donald Trump cares more about than the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

His multi-million dollar renovation project gone wrong has disappeared from the headlines for the last few weeks because of… well, everything else the President keeps mucking up.

But that ended yesterday, when Trump decided it was a good idea to host his final closing remarks heading into these very consequential midterm elections in front of the pool.

The perfect symbol for everything terrible about how Trump functions was right there for all to see. At least he had a chance to drill home his messaging before the elections with a focused speech.

Dear reader, he did not take advantage of that opportunity.

Instead, he decided to make up a totally unfathomable statistic about Reflecting Pool deaths and then take credit for fixing it.

Trump: "We were losing on average to death 3 people a week. And now we don’t have that." https://t.co/3UhnCt5zMs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2026

It was the cherry on top of what has been a shit sundae of a midterm campaign and Twitter stepped up to discuss.

1. Dementia J. Trump thinks three people a week were drowning in the reflecting pool. Which at its most perilous, in the middle, is 30 INCHES DEEP https://t.co/97f8C3fHqD — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 2, 2026

2. A 150 people died, per year, in the reflecting pool? MAGA … this is your leader? Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah https://t.co/4Lo40GabF5 — Bonhoeffer's Child (@bonhoefferchild) November 2, 2026

3. Gosh, you’d think three people drowning in the reflecting pool a week would be a much bigger story. 🙄 I’m so sick of having the dumbest motherfucker on the planet for a president. https://t.co/jyAoqYT02j — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) November 3, 2026

4. “Losing on average to death.” In 30 inches of water. 150 people a year. Heck of a closing argument for the midterms. — David Kealey (@dkealey) November 2, 2026

5. I hear death is terminal … people are saying that. — Shayne (@ShayneALong) November 2, 2026

6. Does anyone know what this dangerous moron is talking about? — Susan Peck (@GoLillyPie) November 2, 2026

7. Why do we have such a deadly tourist attraction in our nation’s capital? https://t.co/N3zLUuO20v — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) November 3, 2026

8. Biden had a bad debate once, and a bunch of idiots thought this was an upgrade. https://t.co/ZBCQpP2AAw — RaulM210 (@R_Mo210) November 2, 2026