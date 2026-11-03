News donald trump reflecting pool
According to Donald Trump, the Reflecting Pool was an unstoppable killing machine that nobody knew about until he put a stop to it
There are few things on this planet that Donald Trump cares more about than the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
His multi-million dollar renovation project gone wrong has disappeared from the headlines for the last few weeks because of… well, everything else the President keeps mucking up.
But that ended yesterday, when Trump decided it was a good idea to host his final closing remarks heading into these very consequential midterm elections in front of the pool.
The perfect symbol for everything terrible about how Trump functions was right there for all to see. At least he had a chance to drill home his messaging before the elections with a focused speech.
Dear reader, he did not take advantage of that opportunity.
Instead, he decided to make up a totally unfathomable statistic about Reflecting Pool deaths and then take credit for fixing it.
Trump: "We were losing on average to death 3 people a week. And now we don’t have that." https://t.co/3UhnCt5zMs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2026
It was the cherry on top of what has been a shit sundae of a midterm campaign and Twitter stepped up to discuss.