A guy whose girlfriend is from Norway shared ’10 Norwegian quirks the British mind can’t understand’ and it’s an eye-opening culture clash for the ages
We love a culture clash romance in these parts.
So we devoured this post from Thomas Hornall, who describes himself as a Glaswegian-Norwegian.
Thomas shared a post on Twitter a little bit back in the day explaining that he’s from the UK and his girlfriend is Norwegian.
And then set about explaining 10 quirks of Norwegian culture that the British mind just cannot process.
I’m from the UK.
My girlfriend’s Norwegian.
10 Norwegian quirks the British mind can’t comprehend: pic.twitter.com/gqqbRvWPy2
— Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) October 9, 2024
Here are Thomas’ thoughts in full: