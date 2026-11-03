People shared the weirdest things they’ve seen on public transport – 17 properly strange sights that are anything but standard class

Round Ups r/AskUK

Public transport isn’t just good for the environment, it’s also excellent if you want an encounter with the most unusual humans society has to offer.

Redditor Scrot123 was curious to learn more, so they challenged r/AskUK users to share the weirdest things they’ve seen on public transport. And they even got the ball rolling with their own observation.

‘I’m currently watching a man eat a whole loaf of bread, slice by slice. Partly amazed, partly outraged. ‘There are no butters, spreads or jams involved. Just a guy with a loaf of Jason’s brown sourdough with seeds. ‘Edit: he’s finished the loaf and moved onto a share pack of roasted and salted nuts. He’s not had a drink yet. I’m scared’

Here are the top replies that beggar belief…

1. ‘A man eating a M&S trifle with a credit card on a train. Adapt and overcome, as they say.’

-TheRebelPercy

2. ‘A man took out some blue tac from his pocket, inspected it, smiled, then put it back into his pocket What was he planning?’

-GodsBicep

3. ‘In the UK. A dog walked from the bus station, crossed the road, went down to the tram platform and waited. He then boarded and sat on a seat then eventually left alone.’

-GodsBicep

4. ‘I once saw a woman in the tube flossing her teeth. With her own hair.’

-Disastrous-Ad8627

5. ‘Probably the bizarre thing I’ve ever seen was actually something I took part in… my friend and I once carried a door about 4 miles and stopped in a lot of pubs on the way. Ended up with a weird cult like group following us and buying us drinks.’

-Idont_think

6. ‘A man sat next to me (lone female, about 25 at the time) on a nearly empty late night bus. Bulging carrier bag with him, starts talking to me and is actually quite a sweet, simple soul. He then opens the carrier bag and offers me an apple pie, he must have had about 100 loose Mr Kipling style apple pies. I politely declined.’

-b_of_the_bang_

7. ‘I saw an Irish guy (Traveller) arguing with the driver because he wouldn’t let him on the bus with his pony.’

-Federal-Citron5917

8. ‘Watched a junkie eat an entire Cornetto without taking the wrapper off’

-SoupieLC