People shared the weirdest things they’ve seen on public transport – 17 properly strange sights that are anything but standard class
Public transport isn’t just good for the environment, it’s also excellent if you want an encounter with the most unusual humans society has to offer.
Redditor Scrot123 was curious to learn more, so they challenged r/AskUK users to share the weirdest things they’ve seen on public transport. And they even got the ball rolling with their own observation.
‘I’m currently watching a man eat a whole loaf of bread, slice by slice. Partly amazed, partly outraged.
‘There are no butters, spreads or jams involved. Just a guy with a loaf of Jason’s brown sourdough with seeds.
‘Edit: he’s finished the loaf and moved onto a share pack of roasted and salted nuts. He’s not had a drink yet. I’m scared’
Here are the top replies that beggar belief…