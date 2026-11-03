How old is your oldest thing? – 17 possessions that have an impressive number of years on the clock
There’s a good chance that the phone or computer you’re reading this on is fairly new. Maybe you even upgrade your flashy tech gizmos on a yearly basis. But how old is the oldest thing you own?
u/KonstantinKisinIsGay was curious to know, so they decided to put the question to r/AskUK. With a few caveats:
‘I’m interested in how long you’ve owned it, not how old it is. Not family heirlooms, something you’ve bought or collected.
‘Mine is a wool poncho I’ve owned since I was 13. I’m now 30. Still use it.’
These are the top replies that are still going strong…