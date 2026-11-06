Politics Reform UK

Reform announced its new “Shadow Armed Forces Minister”, and the internet gave them a brutal reality check – 21 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 6th, 2026

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Reform UK has been in the news recently, for all the wrong reasons.

Following a row about their vetting standards, which came into question again thanks to some very revealing undercover filming, yet more of their representatives have faced accusations of seriously inappropriate or illegal behaviour.

All concerned have denied wrongdoing, but the news turned the spotlight back onto the party’s claims of strengthening its background checks.

Rather than address the issue – again – they made a really big announcement – with all the bells and whistles.

While Angus MacIntyre was introduced as their ‘Shadow Armed Forces Minister’, he really can’t be. He isn’t an elected MP, and Reform UK are far from being the official Opposition, which is the Conservative Party.

MacIntyre doubled down on the false claim.

He even made a pledge.

Reformers toed the party line.

The internet stepped in to correct the record.

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