Reform announced its new “Shadow Armed Forces Minister”, and the internet gave them a brutal reality check – 21 votes of no confidence

Politics Reform UK

Reform UK has been in the news recently, for all the wrong reasons.

Following a row about their vetting standards, which came into question again thanks to some very revealing undercover filming, yet more of their representatives have faced accusations of seriously inappropriate or illegal behaviour.

🚨 NEW: The leader of Reform UK in Hampshire has been charged with 35 offences, including 12 counts of rape and making indecent images of a child https://t.co/GoHu6CHHE2 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 3, 2026

Reform UK councillor sacked from cabinet over ‘sexualised’ AI post of colleague

https://t.co/3uEY7Wtma3 — ITV News (@itvnews) November 4, 2026

Leicestershire Reform UK councillor stripped of committee roles after making ‘misleading’ claims https://t.co/ofdez483Qx — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) November 6, 2026

All concerned have denied wrongdoing, but the news turned the spotlight back onto the party’s claims of strengthening its background checks.

Rather than address the issue – again – they made a really big announcement – with all the bells and whistles.

Britain is broken because it’s run by useless, career politicians. Angus MacIntyre, our new Shadow Armed Forces Minister, has served our military for 40 years. If you want to fix Britain, join Reform today. https://t.co/HzlBHxbIVP — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 5, 2026

While Angus MacIntyre was introduced as their ‘Shadow Armed Forces Minister’, he really can’t be. He isn’t an elected MP, and Reform UK are far from being the official Opposition, which is the Conservative Party.

MacIntyre doubled down on the false claim.

I have decided to stand down as a RAF Wing Commander and bring my experience to the role of Reform UK’s Shadow Armed Forces Minister. Our armed forces have been decimated by successive governments. Rebuilding them is a national challenge that I am committed to deliver as part of Reform UK. — Angus MacIntyre (@AngusReform) November 5, 2026

He even made a pledge.

I will end the unjust prosecutions of our veterans in my first 100 days in office. If I fail, I will resign. — Angus MacIntyre (@AngusReform) November 5, 2026

It takes real guts for an unelected member of the public to threaten to resign from a job he’ll never have. https://t.co/8dfSJdKC4Y — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) November 5, 2026

Reformers toed the party line.

Angus MacIntyre is Reform UK’s Shadow Armed Forces Minister. Angus stood down as a commissioned Wing Commander in the Royal Air Force last week to reverse the damage successive Tory and Labour governments have inflicted on our Armed Forces. Tune in at 2pm to hear more about the experience Angus brings to this role and his plans to rebuild our Armed Forces. — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) November 5, 2026

The @reformparty_uk UK Shadow #Defence #ArmedForces spokesman has more military experience than the entire front bench of any other Party in Parliament. We are building a credible, capable team that can deliver in Government and fix this country. https://t.co/kK9py5wkkL — Ben Bradley (@Ben_Bradley_32) November 5, 2026

Great to join the team and listen to Danny, Nigel and our new Shadow Armed Forces Minister, Angus MacIntyre today. And to meet hundreds of our wonderful veterans! https://t.co/IUViCdWN3G — Suella Braverman (@SuellaBraverman) November 5, 2026

The internet stepped in to correct the record.

1. Angus McIntyre is giving up his career to take on the role of Shadow Armed Forces Minister, a job that doesn't exist. A sure sign of excellent judgement. pic.twitter.com/nl6wjR4wGU — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) November 5, 2026

2. No you aren't lad, 'shadow defence minister' is a made up title. #Reform pic.twitter.com/rnEnJY7Biz — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) November 5, 2026

3. He’s not a shadow spokesperson, as Reform isn’t HM Opposition, nor is he an MP, nor is military service a qualification for public office. Some highly capable defence secretaries have served in the armed forces (e.g. Denis Healey; Ben Wallace); others haven’t (e.g. Roy Mason). https://t.co/xdpFu0OHPG — Oliver Kamm (@OliverKamm) November 5, 2026

4. …..but you've deserted the British army to work for a Putin apologist party? WTF!! https://t.co/NQ96fZaQl4 — InevitableFacts 🙈🙉🙊 (@Nikhedonia11) November 5, 2026

5. This is particularly embarrassing from someone who served for many years. It is incredibly disrespectful of our historic institutions to claim you are in a constitutionally important position when you are not. He is no more the shadow armed forces minister than I am the Air… https://t.co/6AssoejbDU — Annabelle Sanderson 💜🤍💚 (@WiltsAnnabelle) November 5, 2026

6. His first action in this role is to lie about his role. He’s not an elected official and he’s not a shadow anything. It’s just embarrassing. There’s 41 former military MPs in the Commons, and they don’t lie about being Ministers or Shadow Ministers. https://t.co/NQNoSb20Ic — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) November 5, 2026

7. Here we go – another unelected "shadow" somebody from the non-opposition party with 8 MPs 👌 https://t.co/oFUCv2VDle — Reform Party Watch (@WatchReform) November 5, 2026

8. Who? Assume Ant Middleton didn't pass the vetting 🤣🤣 https://t.co/RHQgARYwCc — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 5, 2026

9. Pity you aren’t ex Royal Navy – you’d have a better chance of recognising a sinking ship https://t.co/7XviCN9qHn — Carrie🌻 (@FirstLadyNot) November 5, 2026

10. Not sure Angus MacIntyre is a full shilling. He thinks he's the Shadow Defence Minister because Farage is paying him to say so. Sad to see people in that albeit small audience lapping it up. pic.twitter.com/fkBOPZaVLA — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) November 5, 2026