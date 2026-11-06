James Blunt used an unsuspecting Leonardo DiCaprio to big up his new album and it might be the funniest thing he’s done

Celebrity James Blunt leonardo dicaprio

As regular visitors to these pages will know we are not strangers to the work of James Blunt. Mostly on Twitter, obviously, but we like a few of his tunes too (1973? Proper banger).

And we reckon this latest effort might be his funniest yet.

It’s a video bigging up his new album, Airplane Mode, using an unsuspecting Leonardo DiCaprio

Hey Leo! Don’t forget to tag me @LeoDiCaprio https://t.co/3hLDARufXz — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) November 5, 2026

That DiCaprio (and Joseph Gordon-Levitt) clip is from Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending Inception, but you very probably knew that already.

And here’s just a bit of the love the rather marvellous Blunt was getting today.

1. I’m sorry but he’s legit hilarious https://t.co/YGQKNAoae4 — JJ Barnes 🦋 (@JudieannRose) November 5, 2026

3. 😂 I just finished the Traitors season and your sense of humour and weirdness is my favourite takeaway from the whole experience. You're hilarious 😂 keep being you. — Avril Amaka (@avrilamaka) November 5, 2026

4. Fair play to Blunty 🥳 https://t.co/UCrTIjp8tA — Complete Control PR (@pollybirkbeck) November 5, 2026

5. James …….. you are a friggin gem in this messed up world mate — Jezza the Loudmouth golfer (@goodlobster1) November 6, 2026

6. This is very funny 😀 https://t.co/1iRTr8aSQD — mRr3b00t (@UK_Daniel_Card) November 5, 2026

7. These are almost making me want to listen to the new album. Almost. — H ❤️ (@helen_m_m) November 5, 2026

Source @JamesBlunt