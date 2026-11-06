Celebrity James Blunt leonardo dicaprio
James Blunt used an unsuspecting Leonardo DiCaprio to big up his new album and it might be the funniest thing he’s done
As regular visitors to these pages will know we are not strangers to the work of James Blunt. Mostly on Twitter, obviously, but we like a few of his tunes too (1973? Proper banger).
And we reckon this latest effort might be his funniest yet.
It’s a video bigging up his new album, Airplane Mode, using an unsuspecting Leonardo DiCaprio
Hey Leo! Don’t forget to tag me @LeoDiCaprio https://t.co/3hLDARufXz
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) November 5, 2026
That DiCaprio (and Joseph Gordon-Levitt) clip is from Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending Inception, but you very probably knew that already.
And here’s just a bit of the love the rather marvellous Blunt was getting today.
Source @JamesBlunt