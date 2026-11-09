Politics Laura Kuenssberg nigel farage

Laura Kuenssberg wasn’t standing for any of Nigel Farage’s bilious nonsense and just for once had the whole internet applauding her

John Plunkett. Updated November 9th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Nigel Farage was back on the BBC after a matter of moments away, this time talking with Laura Kuenssberg on her BBC1 Sunday morning politic show.

Rarely a close bedfellow with the truth, Farage was turning his bilious nonsense up to 11 and it’s fair to say Kuenssberg wasn’t having any of it.

Not when he tried this.

And certainly not when he tried this either.

And while not everyone’s been exactly overwhelmed with Kuenssberg over the past year or three, this time she had the whole internet applauding. Well, quite a lot of it anyway.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.