Politics Laura Kuenssberg nigel farage
Laura Kuenssberg wasn’t standing for any of Nigel Farage’s bilious nonsense and just for once had the whole internet applauding her
Nigel Farage was back on the BBC after a matter of moments away, this time talking with Laura Kuenssberg on her BBC1 Sunday morning politic show.
Rarely a close bedfellow with the truth, Farage was turning his bilious nonsense up to 11 and it’s fair to say Kuenssberg wasn’t having any of it.
Not when he tried this.
#BBCLauraK asks Nigel Farage about the upcoming EU summit and he turns it into being about unlimited immigration in which she has to point out to him multiple times that he’s not telling the truth. https://t.co/jHbUtsXrng
— Mike H (@mikoh123) November 8, 2026
And certainly not when he tried this either.
#BBCLauraK: “You said that Turkey was being fast tracked into the EU, that wasn’t right was it?”
Nigel Farage: “Yes it was. We’ve been paying Turkey billions in aid for many years”
LK: “It wasn’t true they were being fast tracked”
NF: “It was entire true”
LK: “It wasn’t true” https://t.co/wP5K9EP4pY
— David (@Zero_4) November 8, 2026
And while not everyone’s been exactly overwhelmed with Kuenssberg over the past year or three, this time she had the whole internet applauding. Well, quite a lot of it anyway.