Laura Kuenssberg wasn’t standing for any of Nigel Farage’s bilious nonsense and just for once had the whole internet applauding her

Politics Laura Kuenssberg nigel farage

Nigel Farage was back on the BBC after a matter of moments away, this time talking with Laura Kuenssberg on her BBC1 Sunday morning politic show.

Rarely a close bedfellow with the truth, Farage was turning his bilious nonsense up to 11 and it’s fair to say Kuenssberg wasn’t having any of it.

Not when he tried this.

#BBCLauraK asks Nigel Farage about the upcoming EU summit and he turns it into being about unlimited immigration in which she has to point out to him multiple times that he’s not telling the truth. https://t.co/jHbUtsXrng — Mike H (@mikoh123) November 8, 2026

And certainly not when he tried this either.

#BBCLauraK: “You said that Turkey was being fast tracked into the EU, that wasn’t right was it?” Nigel Farage: “Yes it was. We’ve been paying Turkey billions in aid for many years” LK: “It wasn’t true they were being fast tracked” NF: “It was entire true” LK: “It wasn’t true” https://t.co/wP5K9EP4pY — David (@Zero_4) November 8, 2026

And while not everyone’s been exactly overwhelmed with Kuenssberg over the past year or three, this time she had the whole internet applauding. Well, quite a lot of it anyway.

1. The problem that Farage now has is that everybody knows he’s lying It’s not washing anymore and he knows it, and this is why Reform are in free fall in the polls He’ll never change, and that’s why he’s finished #BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/q7E5H5ND1p — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) November 8, 2026

2. Laura telling Farage repeatedly he is not telling the ytuth – parallel universe? https://t.co/xcHHKbffjr — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 8, 2026

3. He’s lying. Turkey’s formal full-membership application was in 1987. 39 years ago. Hardly ‘fast tracked’ https://t.co/dQLuCxKsgH — Meral Hussein-Ece (@meralhece) November 8, 2026

4. This is what he should face in every interview https://t.co/PSYacnaIB4 — James Chapman (@jameschappers) November 8, 2026

5. Farage always gets sniffy when he's questioned by a woman. https://t.co/w0nXseapjf — RS Archer (@archer_rs) November 8, 2026

6. Lies, lies and more lies by Farage on Turkiye. I should know – I have been writing about it for 26 years and bemoaning the EU’s double standards on Türkiye’s EU accession bid. https://t.co/IKjTQ9354A — Timothy Ash (@tashecon) November 8, 2026

7. Farage lied last time and he's lying again. Surely the british public aren't going to fall for that nonsense AGAIN…… https://t.co/9yNgRgITW9 — Angel calling (@Angelcalling5) November 8, 2026

8. The tide really is turning against Farage and Reforms, when Kuenssberg is even calling out his lies — Fab 💙 (@fabneil) November 8, 2026