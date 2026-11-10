US conspiracy theories donald trump elections
Surprise, surprise: the world’s sorest loser has decided the midterm elections were rigged after all – 23 eye-rolls of epic proportions
If, like us, you were very surprised at how quickly Donald Trump seemed to accept the Republican wipeout that happened in last week’s midterm elections, you can park that now. He’s back on his BS.
Trump nearly a week after the midterms: "Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???" https://t.co/Gq15UyzvD9
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 9, 2026
Someone should remind the president that Fox News had to pay almost $780 million after they claimed the voting machines had been tampered with. Or not. It could be pretty funny to see how much of his £3 billion profit from ‘stocks’ he has left if he tries to push it.
Seeing the resumption of normal services was almost like putting on a pair of comfy old slippers, if those slippers were an increasingly deranged conspiracy theorist. Maybe ‘comfy’ isn’t quite the word.
Jessica: We have done this dance too many times. “Is Donald Trump different?” He’s exactly who he has always been. He woke up this morning and he’s an election denier again. He is going back to his greatest hits which have failed time and time again. They will fail in court if he decides he wants to move in that direction.
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2026
Here’s how tweeters responded.