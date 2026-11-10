Surprise, surprise: the world’s sorest loser has decided the midterm elections were rigged after all – 23 eye-rolls of epic proportions

US conspiracy theories donald trump elections

If, like us, you were very surprised at how quickly Donald Trump seemed to accept the Republican wipeout that happened in last week’s midterm elections, you can park that now. He’s back on his BS.

Trump nearly a week after the midterms: "Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???" https://t.co/Gq15UyzvD9 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 9, 2026

Someone should remind the president that Fox News had to pay almost $780 million after they claimed the voting machines had been tampered with. Or not. It could be pretty funny to see how much of his £3 billion profit from ‘stocks’ he has left if he tries to push it.

Seeing the resumption of normal services was almost like putting on a pair of comfy old slippers, if those slippers were an increasingly deranged conspiracy theorist. Maybe ‘comfy’ isn’t quite the word.

Jessica: We have done this dance too many times. “Is Donald Trump different?” He’s exactly who he has always been. He woke up this morning and he’s an election denier again. He is going back to his greatest hits which have failed time and time again. They will fail in court if he decides he wants to move in that direction. — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2026

Here’s how tweeters responded.

1. The polls weren't wrong…Only the ones he was shown by sycophants were wrong… https://t.co/BVpGHzLMBr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) November 9, 2026

2. The first stage of grief is denial, Donald. pic.twitter.com/EsNCphX4KH — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) November 9, 2026

3. Our fave election denier is back! https://t.co/Y5N59OPN5Z — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) November 9, 2026

4. There's our guy – figured it would take a few days for the reality of the electoral annihilation to slip through Natalie's gatekeeping and reach Trump https://t.co/gbPopWRPfY — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 9, 2026

5. Oh, absolutely, Donald. That makes PERFECT sense. Republican governors, Republican-controlled state legislatures, a Republican president, and Republican majorities in BOTH the House and Senate all secretly conspired to RIG an election… AGAINST REPUBLICANS! pic.twitter.com/MFbUoMp7MZ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 9, 2026

6. Yes, red states like Texas, Kansas, South Carolina and Mississippi all rigged their election for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/UX4HgTBzqI — Covie (@covie_93) November 9, 2026

7. Ah yes the diabolical conspiracy in Texas to deliver the state to Democrats, led by the heads of the state…. GOP Governor Abbot and … Attorney General Paxton who …. lost…. pic.twitter.com/vMbLHSNqm1 — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) November 9, 2026

8. And we’re back to our regularly scheduled programming.. — Seth Bayles (@BaylesLawGroup) November 9, 2026