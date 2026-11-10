US conspiracy theories donald trump elections

Surprise, surprise: the world’s sorest loser has decided the midterm elections were rigged after all – 23 eye-rolls of epic proportions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 10th, 2026

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If, like us, you were very surprised at how quickly Donald Trump seemed to accept the Republican wipeout that happened in last week’s midterm elections, you can park that now. He’s back on his BS.

Someone should remind the president that Fox News had to pay almost $780 million after they claimed the voting machines had been tampered with. Or not. It could be pretty funny to see how much of his £3 billion profit from ‘stocks’ he has left if he tries to push it.

Seeing the resumption of normal services was almost like putting on a pair of comfy old slippers, if those slippers were an increasingly deranged conspiracy theorist. Maybe ‘comfy’ isn’t quite the word.

Here’s how tweeters responded.

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