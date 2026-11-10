Not only did this Republican congressman start the impeachment ball rolling on Pete Hegseth, he absolutely burnt him to a crisp – 18 cheers to the rafters

US Pete hegseth US politics

When the Democrats took back Congress in the midterms, Trump’s minions knew that investigations and impeachment hearings would follow. They’d used that to motivate their base to get out and vote. Well, they’d tried …

They probably thought they had until January to prepare their defence, but just five days after the results, the first impeachment articles have landed – and the call was coming from inside the House.

Massie introduces articles of impeachment against Hegseth on the House floor and details the charges https://t.co/TUJbFBDsr5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2026

Thomas Massie, the Republican congressman for Kentucky’s 4th congressional district laid out these charges.

@Acyn 8 Articles of Impeachment: ✔️ Violating War Powers Res

✔️ Extrajudicial killings.

✔️Suppressing free speech

✔️Kidnapping a Sovereign Leader.

✔️Unlawful war in Yemen

✔️Violating laws that minimize civilian casualties LOCKED HIM UP! — 25 47 🦋 Abolish ICE ⛔️ (@NoelinSD) November 9, 2026

It will be the third time articles of impeachment have been brought against Hegseth since the start of the Iran War, in which the US immediately bombed a school, killing 120 children and 35 adults.

Massie: "There’s no fog of war on the first day! You’ve had months to identify these targets, yet they picked a school building on a school day with kids in it" https://t.co/sh8rJPs1Vi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2026

Massie outlined the serious nature of the accusations, as well as the irony of the Department of Defense’s attack on Senator Mark Kelly for reminding military personnel that they should disobey illegal orders.

Massie: The irony of it is he was attacking Senator Mark Kelly for saying you don’t have to carry out illegal orders. Well, that’s the consequence of this—Hegseth ignoring Senator Kelly’s advice—six of these articles of impeachment are for him carrying out illegal orders https://t.co/X7ZbT9PpBZ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2026

The congressman didn’t stop there. He went on to absolutely scorch Hegseth’s style of interaction with the public and the media.

Massie on Hegseth Press Conference: I hope he addresses the eight articles and doesn’t misquote the Bible in Quentin Tarantino fashion and do some pull-ups and call everybody fat and gay like for being for this impeachment. I may have just given you half of his speech. https://t.co/Fv1uSPrUEx — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2026

The internet was very much here for the possibility of Hegseth’s impeachment, as outgoing Republicans no longer have anything to gain by toeing the party line, and would prefer Hegseth to go while they still get to pick his replacement. But Massie’s impeccable read of his character was the icing on the cake.

2. I’m so here for this. https://t.co/P7BQuoaLAv — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) November 9, 2026

3. And so the FO part begins… https://t.co/IxHvsoCbBD — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) November 9, 2026

4. Thomas Massie roasting Pete Hegseth. He's way better at standup than JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/sELSXejYth — GraceLynn🇺🇸🗳🌊 (@FullOfGraceUS) November 9, 2026

5. Thomas Massie RUINED Pete Hegseth. 😂 https://t.co/UuCjOQLwXE — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 9, 2026

6. If Hegseth ends up testifying he will go full Colonel Jessup https://t.co/Va4PTZvUzt — Sean O'Neill (@SeanOhhhh) November 9, 2026