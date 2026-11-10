US Pete hegseth US politics

Not only did this Republican congressman start the impeachment ball rolling on Pete Hegseth, he absolutely burnt him to a crisp – 18 cheers to the rafters

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 10th, 2026

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When the Democrats took back Congress in the midterms, Trump’s minions knew that investigations and impeachment hearings would follow. They’d used that to motivate their base to get out and vote. Well, they’d tried …

They probably thought they had until January to prepare their defence, but just five days after the results, the first impeachment articles have landed – and the call was coming from inside the House.

Thomas Massie, the Republican congressman for Kentucky’s 4th congressional district laid out these charges.

It will be the third time articles of impeachment have been brought against Hegseth since the start of the Iran War, in which the US immediately bombed a school, killing 120 children and 35 adults.

Massie outlined the serious nature of the accusations, as well as the irony of the Department of Defense’s attack on Senator Mark Kelly for reminding military personnel that they should disobey illegal orders.

The congressman didn’t stop there. He went on to absolutely scorch Hegseth’s style of interaction with the public and the media.

Chris Pratt in Parks and Rec doing a shocked face. Text - Oh snap

The internet was very much here for the possibility of Hegseth’s impeachment, as outgoing Republicans no longer have anything to gain by toeing the party line, and would prefer Hegseth to go while they still get to pick his replacement. But Massie’s impeccable read of his character was the icing on the cake.

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