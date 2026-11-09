What’s the worst example of weaponised incompetence you’ve ever seen? – 17 people who have made the most of being useless
If you’re unfamiliar with weaponised incompetence, it’s the act of being so deliberately bad at something that you never have to do it again. You’ve probably run into it a lot at work.
It may sound annoying if somewhat harmless, but some people take it to the extreme. u/ButterscotchUnable13 wanted to find out more, so they put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What is by far the most blatant example of “weaponized incompetence” you have ever witnessed?’
Make yourself useful and read these top replies…