Millennials have been sharing what their midlife crisis looks like – 17 ways young adults are struggling with getting old

Round Ups r/AskReddit

We all know what the classic midlife crisis looks like. Fancy car; new, younger wife. But those are the cliches of Boomer breakdowns. What happens to millennials as they near middle age?

With lots of millennials failing to attain the lifestyle of their parents, a midlife crisis looks a little different for them.

To find out how they’re processing this difficult stage of life, Redditor u/Thick_Caterpillar379 put the following question to the good people of r/AskReddit:

‘Millennials, as we approach 45, what is your midlife crisis starting to look like?’

Here are the top answers from millennials questioning their life decisions.

1. ‘45 here, subscribed to WoW Forever’

-maancha

2. ‘I said fuck it at work and walked away after getting a doctor’s note for approved medical leave. I took the whole 12 weeks. I’m supposed to go back on Thursday. I’m going to email them my resignation on Wednesday, effective immediately. ‘I am done with toxic work places and being in management. I interviewed for an entry level position today. They were making sure I knew what the job is. No decision making? Yes please. No managing? Yes! Clock in, clock out of a mindless job?? Fucking right on.’

-jn29

3. ‘I guess it’s just refusing to keep up with AI. If I hear one more person say “look what I’m building with Claude”! I just can’t be fucked with it. Ye it’ll probably cost me somehow but I’ve got to an age where I’m increasingly wanting to retract and retreat from technology’

-hide_in_plain_sight_

4. ‘Renovated my basement into a whole home gym and started working out consistently. I shall become the strongest I’ve ever been.’

-Vry_Dumb

5. ‘I’m actually considering whether I might want to have children after a lifetime of retching at the thought. Sigh. Biology is wild.’

-ArtFun6827

6. ‘Bicycles. Last year, I didn’t have any, and I was a big lazy fatass. This year, I’ve just bought my fourth and have dropped over 100lbs and am in the best cardiovascular shape of my life.’

-insertAlias

7. ‘Cheap small cars from the late 90s and early 00s.’

-george_cant_standyah

8. ‘I lost my wife of 12 years so now I’m that guy trying to date Zoomers and it’s not going well.’

-rhino369