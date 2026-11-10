Millennials have been sharing what their midlife crisis looks like – 17 ways young adults are struggling with getting old
We all know what the classic midlife crisis looks like. Fancy car; new, younger wife. But those are the cliches of Boomer breakdowns. What happens to millennials as they near middle age?
With lots of millennials failing to attain the lifestyle of their parents, a midlife crisis looks a little different for them.
To find out how they’re processing this difficult stage of life, Redditor u/Thick_Caterpillar379 put the following question to the good people of r/AskReddit:
‘Millennials, as we approach 45, what is your midlife crisis starting to look like?’
Here are the top answers from millennials questioning their life decisions.