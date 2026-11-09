Twitter cybertruck elon musk

As we bid “good riddance” to the Cybertruck, let’s take a moment to remember when Elon Musk said it was “the car Bladerunner would have driven”, and got owned to Mars and back

Poke Staff. Updated November 9th, 2026

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When Elon Musk got his good friend Joe Rogan to fire an arrow at a Tesla Cybertruck, back in 2023, Twitter hailed him as the gift that keeps on giving.

Musk’s follow-up comment was the cherry on the icing on the cake – if the cherry were a billionaire tech ‘genius’ telling us he’s never watched Blade Runner without telling us he’s never watched Blade Runner.

@elonmusk It’s an armored personnel carrier from the future – what Bladerunner would have driven

As Obi-Wan Kenobi didn’t quite say – that’s no geek.

Once again, the internet stepped up with some hilarious takedowns, and these hit the bullseye.

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Peter Falk as Columbo saying 'One more thing'

Image Wikimedia Commons, bladerunner.fandom