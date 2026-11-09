As we bid “good riddance” to the Cybertruck, let’s take a moment to remember when Elon Musk said it was “the car Bladerunner would have driven”, and got owned to Mars and back
When Elon Musk got his good friend Joe Rogan to fire an arrow at a Tesla Cybertruck, back in 2023, Twitter hailed him as the gift that keeps on giving.
Joe Tries to Shoot an Arrow Into the CyberTruck.
#Cybertruck #TeslaCybertruck #ElonMusk https://t.co/Qt5yMoPOnz
— TeslaTracker (@TeslaTrackerUS) October 31, 2023
Musk’s follow-up comment was the cherry on the icing on the cake – if the cherry were a billionaire tech ‘genius’ telling us he’s never watched Blade Runner without telling us he’s never watched Blade Runner.
As Obi-Wan Kenobi didn’t quite say – that’s no geek.
Once again, the internet stepped up with some hilarious takedowns, and these hit the bullseye.