As we bid “good riddance” to the Cybertruck, let’s take a moment to remember when Elon Musk said it was “the car Bladerunner would have driven”, and got owned to Mars and back

Twitter cybertruck elon musk

When Elon Musk got his good friend Joe Rogan to fire an arrow at a Tesla Cybertruck, back in 2023, Twitter hailed him as the gift that keeps on giving.

Joe Tries to Shoot an Arrow Into the CyberTruck. #Cybertruck #TeslaCybertruck #ElonMusk https://t.co/Qt5yMoPOnz — TeslaTracker (@TeslaTrackerUS) October 31, 2023

Musk’s follow-up comment was the cherry on the icing on the cake – if the cherry were a billionaire tech ‘genius’ telling us he’s never watched Blade Runner without telling us he’s never watched Blade Runner.

As Obi-Wan Kenobi didn’t quite say – that’s no geek.

Once again, the internet stepped up with some hilarious takedowns, and these hit the bullseye.

1. Sorry but I cannot let this slide. It’s Blade Runner, and that’s not his name. Unforgivable. https://t.co/Damyq3oCns — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 1, 2023

2. If you’re ever feeling like you aren’t good enough just remember the guy who everyone calls a genius thinks Blade Runner is about a guy named Bladerunner https://t.co/IuB2Hl2ok1 — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 1, 2023

3. Bladerunner was actually the name of his childhood sled pic.twitter.com/dO14tmwW9w — Sarah Rieger (@sarahcrgr) November 1, 2023

5. Remember that time in Bladerunner when Bladerunner was going all like BLAM BLAM with his gun at the replicons and the replicone was like NO WAY Bladerunner I have seen the fire over the galactic dump or whatever? Man, that Bladerunner is one bad azz Bladerunner! — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) November 1, 2023

6. how cool would it be if there was a version of the movie Blade Runner where the main character (Bladerunner) had a car……… epic https://t.co/36ikCBTwhs — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) November 1, 2023

7. Why would Bladerunner drive a car? His whole thing is that he runs ultra-fast on his blades. https://t.co/FUGwlcKGFu — Sridhar Ramesh (@RadishHarmers) November 1, 2023

8. Actually, Bladerunner was the name of the scientist. pic.twitter.com/iksjKfKTBW — Adam Roberts (@arrroberts) November 1, 2023

9. The cars in Blade Runner could literally fly, but ok sure I guess they'd be keen to be safe from pre-18th century Western European warfare instead. https://t.co/hUyVpyWUp0 — ange (@angemaryclaire) November 1, 2023

10. He's literally the imaginary Fake Gamer Girl that his fans despise https://t.co/a7iQHFJ8Nh — Ser Owlsten (@SerOwlsten) November 1, 2023

11. this tweet is fucking embarrassing dude like how. how do you mess that up. https://t.co/lknG6gka5T — emil (@protofailure) February 29, 2024

12. Actually it’s more like what Starwars from Star Wars would have driven https://t.co/fkhbAIEtPN — 𝗕𝗜𝗢𝗣𝗛△𝗡𝗬 (@Biophany) November 1, 2023

13. This might actually make the nerds turn against him. https://t.co/UxXxojd2am — Mica (@mjowhite) November 1, 2023

14. Quantum Leap, looking at the car Bladerunner drove, wondering if a time machine could be built into a car https://t.co/IB2OjkZQ7C pic.twitter.com/MT65YhfQjK — Dr. Sam Beckett – Happy 37th Quantum Leap (@DrBecket) November 1, 2023

15. The lead characters in "Bladerunner" are named Deckard and Batty, you clueless buffoon — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 1, 2023

Blade Runner was set in 2019, which is in the past. https://t.co/Yu8LZ60kEb — Charles Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord (@Iridescent) November 1, 2023

Image Wikimedia Commons, bladerunner.fandom