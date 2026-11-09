Donald Trump claimed his humiliating Dana White reverse ferret was all a big joke but no one was buying the punch line

Politics dana white donald trump

Things have been a little hectic lately for Donald Trump.

He got absolutely demolished in the midterm elections.

He got flustered on 60 Minutes.

Now he can’t find a replacement for his most publicly humiliating hire, Press Secertary Katie Zacharia.

For those who have successfully wiped memories of Zacharia’s mortifying public appearances from their mind, she was the one who couldn’t complete a sentence and got fired after five days on the job.

One would think Donnie would put a lot of thought and consideration into the next Press Secretary so as to avoid another embarrassing situation.

But that’s not how Donnie works. So instead of vetting professionals who have been building their entire careers towards a role like this, Trump quickly glanced at a list put together by his staff and saw a familiar name and ran with it.

Which is how we got Trump’s Truth Social post anointing UFC boss Dana White as the next Press Secretary of the United States.

Totally normal https://t.co/1KUUm6Cvev — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 7, 2026

Entirely believable rumours later spread that Trump had confused one Dana White for another, that other Dana White being someone who actually might be fit for the job.

@Acyn Susie Wyles gave him a list of potential Press Secretaries before she resigned . . He saw Dana White’s name and publically posted the job offer . . it was the wrong Dana White . . . He really is THAT STUPID. https://t.co/tTl8SphpFC — SpikeNLB (@SpikeNLB) November 9, 2026

Whatever the truth, it was sorely humiliating for Trump either way. Which he only made worse by coming out and suggesting the whole thing was a big joke.

Q: What made you suggest Dana White? Are you serious? Trump: That was an example of something where I was kidding and that people said that’s actually pretty good idea https://t.co/8hjBPNNY3K — Acyn (@Acyn) November 8, 2026

It was so funny, his own home news network decided to debate the choice as a serious news topic.

Fox and Friends spent over 20 minutes on Dana White as Press Secretary this morning @Richzeoli https://t.co/OZwl8fbS6D — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) November 8, 2026

The replies on Twitter weren’t as generous with their response.

1. Apparently only him and MAGA know when he’s joking. — Chief Keiff (@Bongslinger86) November 8, 2026

2. Susie Wyles gave him a list of potential Press Secretaries before she resigned . . He saw Dana White's name and publically posted the job offer . . it was the wrong Dana White . . . He really is THAT STUPID. pic.twitter.com/tTl8SphpFC — SpikeNLB (@SpikeNLB) November 9, 2026

3. BULLSHIT. He got confused bc there was another person with the same name his administration suggested. — Renegade Cowboy🐾🐾 🌊⚓️🌊🐾🐾 (@Rene_gadeCowboy) November 9, 2026

4. He 100% got the two Dana Whites confused. What a moron. Least serious administration in US history. — John Conway (@jco871) November 8, 2026

5. Subtext: if you think it was a good idea, then I was serious. If you think it was a bad idea, it was a joke — tankandmurph (@HeatherL63458) November 9, 2026

7. People talk about him looking unwell, but listen to his voice and his enunciation. And then, of course, there's the words themselves. pic.twitter.com/ugAkGTMP48 — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) November 9, 2026