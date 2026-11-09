Donald Trump claimed that ‘nobody had died’ during America’s war with Iran and was fact checked ’til he farted

Politics donald trump Iran

One would have to be totally delusional to believe that Donald Trump’s second term is anything other than a roaring tyre fire right now.

Which might explain why Trump himself went on CBS’s 60 Minutes to reassure everyone that it’s all going great, because no one else seems to be willing to say it for him anymore.

Trump sat down with the conservative journalist, Ross Douthat, for a check-in following the disastrous midterms. Miraculously, Donnie managed to make things worse for himself.

In addition to exposing himself as wildly out of touch on the economy, Trump proved just how little he cares about American troops with this aggressively incorrect statement about the US war with Iran.

Trump on the Iran War: Nobody has died. It’s not a war. https://t.co/fb8aGA00ke — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 9, 2026

Disrespectful, inaccurate, and angry. It’s the Trump trifecta.

And it pissed off everyone in the replies.

1. I am sure the familes of the dead soldiers would find this information comforting. What a fucking dementia ravaged imbecile. https://t.co/trVbbpy87K — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) November 9, 2026

2. Apparently we can have service members killed, hundreds wounded spend tens of billions, lose military equipment, and have our bases bombed, but calling it a war is where we draw the line. — REAX.me (@ReaxMedia) November 9, 2026

3. He's Demented. Americans Have Died. Schoolgirls Have Died. Civilians Have Died. — Robert J Ellingsworth 🆓 (@BY1959) November 9, 2026

4. Add another to the list of reasons to impeach or 25 Amendment this asshat. — AudiWan Kenobi (@BaByBoY12216) November 9, 2026

5. He literally lives in a different reality and Natalie makes sure he stays there. — Diane McKenna (@DianeMcKenna22) November 9, 2026

6. Something is seriously wrong with this guy. He’s like a walking ego in a fat orange body. https://t.co/2fhjbDaOyA — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) November 9, 2026

7. 25th Amendment Now. The Commander in Chief has no idea that his own troops have died in his war. He's endangering our armed forces. https://t.co/VyCZ85nLie — Leslieoo7 🇺🇲 🇺🇦 (@Leslieoo7) November 9, 2026