Donald Trump claimed that ‘nobody had died’ during America’s war with Iran and was fact checked ’til he farted
One would have to be totally delusional to believe that Donald Trump’s second term is anything other than a roaring tyre fire right now.
Which might explain why Trump himself went on CBS’s 60 Minutes to reassure everyone that it’s all going great, because no one else seems to be willing to say it for him anymore.
Trump sat down with the conservative journalist, Ross Douthat, for a check-in following the disastrous midterms. Miraculously, Donnie managed to make things worse for himself.
In addition to exposing himself as wildly out of touch on the economy, Trump proved just how little he cares about American troops with this aggressively incorrect statement about the US war with Iran.
Trump on the Iran War: Nobody has died. It’s not a war. https://t.co/fb8aGA00ke
— FactPost (@factpostnews) November 9, 2026
Disrespectful, inaccurate, and angry. It’s the Trump trifecta.
And it pissed off everyone in the replies.