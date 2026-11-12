David Cameron’s advice to Andy Burnham not to rejoin the EU is the very definition of brass neck – 21 top takes

Politics

David Cameron promised the country a referendum on membership of the European Union as a way of trying to fend off the threat to his party from UKIP, then walked away humming a merry tune when it all went horribly wrong.

.@David_Cameron humming a Winnie-the-Pooh style hum as he says goodbye to the cares of office. https://t.co/kcydnLZBg4 — Robert Peston (@Peston) July 11, 2016

Leaving the EU has been estimated by top independent economists to have cost the EU six to eight per cent in GDP per year.

Thanks, Dave. It’s just what we always wanted – to be poorer. But, still – at least it didn’t cause a massive lurch to the right in the Conservative Party and increase xenophobia in the UK.

The former PM, now on a cushy number in the House of Lords, recently spoke to Bloomberg’s Mishal Husain, and the UK’s relationship with the EU came up. Here’s what the Brexit enabler had to say about that.

The UK’s economic problems “have nothing to do with Brexit,” former Prime Minister David Cameron tells Mishal Husain. Read more at https://t.co/E3V5jpHtsZ or watch The Mishal Husain Show at https://t.co/G9sjpSxpLX https://t.co/4yXYllRdpG — Bloomberg (@business) November 11, 2026

That will of the people schtick has lost the argument.

New YouGov survey map: All but four British constituencies support rejoining the EU https://t.co/JVkZ3klc3I — Mariska den Eelden 🇪🇺🇳🇱 (@eeldenden) September 20, 2026

Obviously, everyone was super keen to take the advice of the man who made it all happen, just as soon as they’ve heard from Liz Truss on affordable mortgages.

Let’s see what they’ve been saying. It gets a little NSFW at times.

1. The gall of David Cameron thinking he’s in a position to offer anybody advice on how a UK prime minister should deal with the question of EU membership. — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) November 11, 2026

2. Finally some good news for those wanting to rejoin the EU, as David Cameron comes out against… https://t.co/7AihFNBDWL — David Henig 🇺🇦 (@DavidHenigUK) November 11, 2026

3. I always had David Cameron down as a secret Brexiteer! 🤣👇 https://t.co/t0VWaes9n4 — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) November 11, 2026

4. There are 2 ways to look at this: 1) David Cameron knows better than anyone how endlessly debating whether or not the UK should be in the EU can kill a premiership. 2) David Cameron is the last person a PM should take advice from on how to handle the EU. https://t.co/TD1wwseb4m — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) November 11, 2026

5. Otherwise known as a Tory peer whipped in the House of Lords loyally following the party line. https://t.co/mr2tdfBWzB — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) November 11, 2026

6. He’s thought long and hard about and he’s decided he’s not putting affordability first. https://t.co/z4BQgWakOm — Ben Judah (@b_judah) November 11, 2026

8. Joining the EU would remove swathes of red tape for exporters and raise growth and tax revenue. So rather odd for David Cameron to argue UK's problems are over-regulation and public finances….then to claim they have nothing to do with Brexit. — Mark English (@EULondonMark) November 11, 2026

9. Well he was wrong to call a referendum, ran a bad campaign and he’s wrong on this. Wrong also to be helping Badenoch, he should be standing up to the never-ending nonsense and nastiness. Come ON Dave, you’re really letting me down and your party is headed for another rout. I will… https://t.co/9L1j9Yv7Rp — Fiona-Natasha Syms REJOIN 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@SymsFifi) November 11, 2026

10. ‘Super interesting, Fred West says don’t look under the patio…’ ‘Super interesting, Dennis Nielson says don’t look in the drains…’ ‘Super interesting, Harold Shipman says don’t tell your granny to call her GP…’ FFS! https://t.co/s3d6X1uDrm — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) November 11, 2026