David Cameron’s advice to Andy Burnham not to rejoin the EU is the very definition of brass neck – 21 top takes
David Cameron promised the country a referendum on membership of the European Union as a way of trying to fend off the threat to his party from UKIP, then walked away humming a merry tune when it all went horribly wrong.
.@David_Cameron humming a Winnie-the-Pooh style hum as he says goodbye to the cares of office. https://t.co/kcydnLZBg4
— Robert Peston (@Peston) July 11, 2016
Leaving the EU has been estimated by top independent economists to have cost the EU six to eight per cent in GDP per year.
Thanks, Dave. It’s just what we always wanted – to be poorer. But, still – at least it didn’t cause a massive lurch to the right in the Conservative Party and increase xenophobia in the UK.
The former PM, now on a cushy number in the House of Lords, recently spoke to Bloomberg’s Mishal Husain, and the UK’s relationship with the EU came up. Here’s what the Brexit enabler had to say about that.
The UK’s economic problems “have nothing to do with Brexit,” former Prime Minister David Cameron tells Mishal Husain.
Read more at https://t.co/E3V5jpHtsZ or watch The Mishal Husain Show at https://t.co/G9sjpSxpLX https://t.co/4yXYllRdpG
— Bloomberg (@business) November 11, 2026
That will of the people schtick has lost the argument.
New YouGov survey map: All but four British constituencies support rejoining the EU https://t.co/JVkZ3klc3I
— Mariska den Eelden 🇪🇺🇳🇱 (@eeldenden) September 20, 2026
Obviously, everyone was super keen to take the advice of the man who made it all happen, just as soon as they’ve heard from Liz Truss on affordable mortgages.
Let’s see what they’ve been saying. It gets a little NSFW at times.