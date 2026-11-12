Donald Trump told a reporter who challenged him that he was more caring and compassionate than her and the internet had something to say about that

US donald trump

It’s not often that Donald Trump gets fact checked by a reporter direct to his face.

So this was an especially memorable moment in the White House when the president was asked about his claims that Democrats would be extending blanket healthcare to immigrants living in the US illegally.

🚨#BREAKINGNEWS "They are not eligible for the healthcare subsidies Democrats are demanding.. so can you clarify what are you talking about." Finally a reporter calling out his lies. 🚨 https://t.co/GlzaKvO9Nl — Leak Wire (@LeakWireQ) November 11, 2026

And Trump’s reponse, such it was, had the internet responding pretty much as one.

1. "we all have big hearts. I have a bigger heart than you do." What a fucking imbecile 🤣 — ALEX (@Ay_See1003) November 11, 2026

2. What a psychopath. "I have a bigger heart than you". Yeah, cause that shit is inflamed and ready to explode, not cause it's more compassionate or loving. — DronePro (@DronePro) November 11, 2026

3. "Bigger heart" I think the medical term is "enlarged" — Tom Hanks (@MyOtherTwitAcc) November 11, 2026

4. "I have a bigger heart than you do…." If I time-travelled twentyyears to tell anybody about this man, not a soul would believe me. I legit feel like I'd convince them of the time travel, but not that Donald Trump is this stupid, this narcissistic, this horrible–and president. https://t.co/mYXSI0pbc6 — fooler initiative (@metroadlib) November 12, 2026

5. Notice he does not answer the question, he just dances around it. Politicians are professionals at that. — Bando (@JBandazian) November 11, 2026

6. This is the stupidity that white people will tolerate as long as that stupidity is giving them racism. Bigotry and hatred of others. The man is completely stupid. He's taking a job of running the country but can't be bothered to learn any facts. White people will take… — Artificial intelligence 🦅 (@Gamer7Pj) November 11, 2026

7. ‘25 million people ‘ another lie. — Dr.Aduba (Business Coach) (@RoyalMelanite) November 11, 2026

8. Can one reporter just be like “what the fuck are you talking about you lying piece of shit” — DogsHateBoots (@DogsHateBoots) November 12, 2026

9. The fucking losers shaking their head yes behind Trump when he says he has a bigger heart lmao — Angry Mr Bungle (@AngryMrBungle) November 12, 2026

10. 😂 the guy always has to fit in putting someone down to make himself feel better. The ego is crazy — Ben Dover (@OpinionzAreLike) November 11, 2026

11. Definitely has a bigger heart than we do….. as he steps over our dead bodies to make another billion this year through corruption. — Keg & Co. (@KegAndCo) November 11, 2026

12. He never answers the question and always finds a way to talk about himself ….”I have a bigger heart than you do…” https://t.co/QMtn9EMuJI — Black Koffee (@KonartistNupe) November 11, 2026

13. If you ask Biff a policy-related question, there is a 99.9 percent chance he doesn't know enough to answer it substantively and relevantly. https://t.co/KlTUNImqUx — Michael Freeman (@mpfreeman1950) November 11, 2026

14. He's not going to enjoy the next two years.😁 Get him press corps! This is what you signed up to do. https://t.co/R1eIGzVKX5 — Oz, 🇺🇸🇲🇽, 🌎Rover (@Oz_Resists) November 12, 2026

15. Can he ever utter a thought without insulting somebody? — Victor Jimenez (@VicRivers72) November 11, 2026

16. He’s such an idiot https://t.co/gDX6F2Cx45 — Breea Janay 🎬🔥 (@filmbae_) November 11, 2026

Source @LeakWireQ