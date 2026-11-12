Donald Trump told a reporter who challenged him that he was more caring and compassionate than her and the internet had something to say about that
It’s not often that Donald Trump gets fact checked by a reporter direct to his face.
So this was an especially memorable moment in the White House when the president was asked about his claims that Democrats would be extending blanket healthcare to immigrants living in the US illegally.
🚨#BREAKINGNEWS "They are not eligible for the healthcare subsidies Democrats are demanding.. so can you clarify what are you talking about." Finally a reporter calling out his lies. 🚨 https://t.co/GlzaKvO9Nl
— Leak Wire (@LeakWireQ) November 11, 2026
And Trump’s reponse, such it was, had the internet responding pretty much as one.
Source @LeakWireQ