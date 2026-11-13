Politics Chris philp zia yusuf

Chris Philp and Zia Yusuf’s ‘united front’ just self-combusted on live TV and it’s a playground bust-up for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated November 13th, 2026

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Not so much a supergroup as a meeting of minions, Chris Philp and Zia Yusuf thought it might be a good idea to join forces and speak out on behalf of residents in Piddington unhappy at plans to accommodate asylum seekers in the area.

Except the respective home affairs spokespeople of the Conservatives and Reform UK could only hold it together for a matter of minutes before it descended into comical playground bickering to the point where they basically had to be pulled apart (well, almost).

Here is a longer clip for a bit of extra context (and because we frankly can’t get enough of it)/

Andy Burnham will presumably be lapping this up.

While we wait to find out when or if the pair will be meeting in the boxing (sumo?) ring any time soon, here are our favourite things people said about it right now.

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