Politics Chris philp zia yusuf
Chris Philp and Zia Yusuf’s ‘united front’ just self-combusted on live TV and it’s a playground bust-up for the ages
Not so much a supergroup as a meeting of minions, Chris Philp and Zia Yusuf thought it might be a good idea to join forces and speak out on behalf of residents in Piddington unhappy at plans to accommodate asylum seekers in the area.
Except the respective home affairs spokespeople of the Conservatives and Reform UK could only hold it together for a matter of minutes before it descended into comical playground bickering to the point where they basically had to be pulled apart (well, almost).
BREAKING 🚨 Zia Yusuf and Chris Philp descend into bitter row over illegal migration during Piddington press conference https://t.co/Vn4eAIq9jc
— GB News (@GBNEWS) November 13, 2026
Here is a longer clip for a bit of extra context (and because we frankly can’t get enough of it)/
"Listen to the people clapping and read the room."
Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp accuses Reform UK’s Zia Yusuf of being "disingenuous" over the Conservative Party’s approach to illegal migration.
https://t.co/IDp0XI1q50
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube https://t.co/trMJ2Vdw0u
— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 13, 2026
Andy Burnham will presumably be lapping this up.
While we wait to find out when or if the pair will be meeting in the boxing (sumo?) ring any time soon, here are our favourite things people said about it right now.