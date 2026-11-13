Chris Philp and Zia Yusuf’s ‘united front’ just self-combusted on live TV and it’s a playground bust-up for the ages

Politics Chris philp zia yusuf

Not so much a supergroup as a meeting of minions, Chris Philp and Zia Yusuf thought it might be a good idea to join forces and speak out on behalf of residents in Piddington unhappy at plans to accommodate asylum seekers in the area.

Except the respective home affairs spokespeople of the Conservatives and Reform UK could only hold it together for a matter of minutes before it descended into comical playground bickering to the point where they basically had to be pulled apart (well, almost).

BREAKING 🚨 Zia Yusuf and Chris Philp descend into bitter row over illegal migration during Piddington press conference https://t.co/Vn4eAIq9jc — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 13, 2026

Here is a longer clip for a bit of extra context (and because we frankly can’t get enough of it)/

"Listen to the people clapping and read the room." Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp accuses Reform UK’s Zia Yusuf of being "disingenuous" over the Conservative Party’s approach to illegal migration. https://t.co/IDp0XI1q50 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube https://t.co/trMJ2Vdw0u — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 13, 2026

Andy Burnham will presumably be lapping this up.

While we wait to find out when or if the pair will be meeting in the boxing (sumo?) ring any time soon, here are our favourite things people said about it right now.

1. Good grief this is actually diabolical!! Tory Chris Philp and Reform's Zia Yusuf went to Piddington to compete who was the worst right- wing fudge nugget to the bigot nimbys of Piddington!!

AND they ended up fighting with each other on Telly!!

Genuinely funny that Reform is… — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) November 13, 2026

2. This is the likelihood of Reform and the Tories working together 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Yp5x6ANx28 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 13, 2026

4. In the Battle of the Shadow Home Secretaries two total losers fight to outcunt each other. Oh my.

This is what we’ve become.

pic.twitter.com/32cO4PiZSn — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) November 13, 2026

5. The most tone-deaf nonsense I’ve seen on the British right yet. Politicians bickering on national TV while the people of Piddington watch on in disbelief. This is about them and their local area. This is why the right will not win a mandate to govern. Sort yourselves out or be… pic.twitter.com/PIN6vh2vpA — Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) November 13, 2026

6. Utterly disastrous performances all round. Truly embarrassing.

These people don’t want to help the country. All they want is attention.

Useless, performative little men of no substance & less intelligence.

😭😭😭💀💀💀👍🤘👌 https://t.co/5OJEd7lcBW — Zomby Pop (@TheZombyPop) November 13, 2026