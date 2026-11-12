This old David Walliams joke about Natalie Imbruglia on Alan Carr’s Chatty Man feels even weirder now than it did then

Celebrity David walliams

The media spotlight shows no sign of leaving David Walliams right now after the comedian and children’s author and one-time BGT judge was accused of preying on girls as young as 15.

In a joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian, several women allege Walliams used his celebrity status to prey on them for sexual purposes when they were teenagers or young women.

Walliams has denied all the allegations against him, saying: ‘I am not a sexual predator’ but that looking back he realised he had at times ‘behaved thoughtlessly’.

‘I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me.’

The allegations sent this old Alan Carr: Chatty Man viral on Twitter. It’s all the way back in 2009 when Carr asked him about Natalie Imbruglia, who they’d recently been with at a posh do or something or other.

‘Why don’t you marry her and make an honest woman of her? She is adorable. You’d make such a lovely couple.’

And here’s what happened next.

‘Well it’s very kind of you to say that but, erm, she isn’t really into marrying me. ‘And the words that she used, the phrase that she used, was ‘you’re a vile sexual predator’. I mean, something like that!’

The whole exchange went viral after it was posted by @MattCas04807118 over on Twitter. And whatever the truth, it looks even odder now that it surely must have done then.

Source YouTube Shorts H/T @MattCas04807118