Michael Palin’s wonderfully heartwarming diary entry just went viral again and it will always make our day better
On this day (November 13th) in 1977, comedian, actor, author and bona fide National Treasure, Michael Palin, was having a good day. A very good day.
We know this because he made a note of it in his diary and it’s a true joy to read. Thanks to Michael Glasper for sharing on Twitter.
It’s the anniversary of the greatest diary entry of all time, from Michael Palin.
13 November 1977. https://t.co/x3nIPj3zr5
— Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) November 13, 2024
Let’s have a zoom in.
Sunday, November 13th*
Today, helped no doubt by the hard, bright freshness of a cool, sunny November morning, I have a feeling of completeness. The world makes sense this Sunday morning. Even the weather seems to be resting, peaceful and mellowed after the angry squalls of the last two days.
There’s a smell of beef and Yorkshire pudding and from where I write I can see the chimney letting out wisps of smoke from the fire in the sitting room.
Yesterday I read through the novel so far and was greatly heartened. I saw much that worked and I also saw clearly what didn’t work. I can see the way ahead and I can’t wait to get going again tomorrow.
I just feel very happy and very content at this moment. Nothing is expected of me today except to be here at home. I am perfectly well aware that around the borders of my life are problems, difficulties, painful decisions, even human tragedies demanding my involvement. I know I cannot live in a continual vacuum of happiness – but a day like today restores energies, tops up batteries, rebuilds whatever faith one has.
Today there is nothing more I want than what I have.
As you’d expect, people loved it.