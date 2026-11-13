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The Microsoft outage was an unexpected gift to office workers, and to the internet – 28 hilariously relatable responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 13th, 2026

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If you weren’t already aware that there’s been some kind of tech failure at Microsoft that’s knocked out a number of its products and services, congratulations – you’re doing life right.

Many of the affected products are at the heart of those annoying things people have to do for work, such as …well, working.

At the time of writing, Outlook is still down. Note to self – don’t send notes to self via Outlook.

People took to social media to complain, celebrate, and relentlessly take the piss. After all, they have some unexpectedly free time …

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