The Microsoft outage was an unexpected gift to office workers, and to the internet – 28 hilariously relatable responses
If you weren’t already aware that there’s been some kind of tech failure at Microsoft that’s knocked out a number of its products and services, congratulations – you’re doing life right.
I didn’t even know Microsoft had an outage today. Life is good when you’re not using Microsoft Office 365 🥹
— Derek Ross (@derekmross) November 13, 2026
Many of the affected products are at the heart of those annoying things people have to do for work, such as …well, working.
Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams and other apps of the company remained disrupted for thousands of users for more than five hours on Thursday, with the outage also hitting connectors used by OpenAI’s and Anthropic’s AI services https://t.co/tYUgleOIzu
— Reuters (@Reuters) November 13, 2026
At the time of writing, Outlook is still down. Note to self – don’t send notes to self via Outlook.
People took to social media to complain, celebrate, and relentlessly take the piss. After all, they have some unexpectedly free time …