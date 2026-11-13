The Microsoft outage was an unexpected gift to office workers, and to the internet – 28 hilariously relatable responses

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If you weren’t already aware that there’s been some kind of tech failure at Microsoft that’s knocked out a number of its products and services, congratulations – you’re doing life right.

I didn’t even know Microsoft had an outage today. Life is good when you’re not using Microsoft Office 365 🥹 — Derek Ross (@derekmross) November 13, 2026

Many of the affected products are at the heart of those annoying things people have to do for work, such as …well, working.

Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams and other apps of the company remained disrupted for thousands of users for more than five hours on Thursday, with the outage also hitting connectors used by OpenAI’s and Anthropic’s AI services https://t.co/tYUgleOIzu — Reuters (@Reuters) November 13, 2026

At the time of writing, Outlook is still down. Note to self – don’t send notes to self via Outlook.

People took to social media to complain, celebrate, and relentlessly take the piss. After all, they have some unexpectedly free time …

1. It’s almost Friday, so there’s really no point in Outlook coming back now. And it’s November, so it’s almost Christmas. No point really coming back until January if you think about it. Let’s circle back then. — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 12, 2026

2. I wonder if the Microsoft Outlook engineers are stuck in their own vicious cycle of Authenticator prompts? — Monica Best (@btckeeker) November 12, 2026

3. Yesterday: “I hope this email finds you well.” Today: “I hope this email finds you.” — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) November 12, 2026

4. Shout to Microsoft for starting “let’s circle back after the holidays” season two weeks early — Kyle Robisch (@FloridaManEsq_) November 12, 2026

5. Microsoft accomplished more today in 3 hours for employee happiness than HR has in 20 years. Thank you Microsoft. — Jum (@JesterJum) November 13, 2026

6. Good for rest of week: "I sent you an email. Must've gotten caught up in the Outlook outage." — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) November 12, 2026

7. Well, I hope you stocked three days of Outlook and Teams like all the governments were telling you to. — Chesty (@ChestyPullerGst) November 12, 2026

8. Be right back, not done filling Microsoft 365 with sticky oatmeal. — Jen The Feisty Librarian (@Feisty_Waters) November 12, 2026

9. microsoft office going down is like a snow day for adults — 🏋️‍♀️🦛 (@himbopottomus) November 12, 2026

10. technically Jensen Huang is still CEO because they used Outlook to send his termination email this morning — Rich DeMuro (@richontech) November 12, 2026

11. Microsoft's email system is down and they don't know when it will be restored The Outlook is really bad — Bob Golen (@BobGolen) November 13, 2026

12. Hope this email finds you in 2027. — Casey Day (@CaseyVincentDay) November 13, 2026

13. To my friend, Microsoft Outlook.

Rest now, brother, we have the watch. And I will see you in Valhalla. — Vult (@CM147143) November 12, 2026