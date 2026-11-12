Pete Hegseth made a disastrous day even worse when he tried to honour fallen soldiers with a Veterans Day post on Twitter and got ratioed into oblivion

News Pete hegseth veterans day

It’s hard to think of a less popular Maga figure right now than Pete Hegseth.

The Secretary of Defence, sorry, War is getting calls for impeachment from his own party while defending his many (alleged) war crimes in angry press conferences.

And when he gets attacked he leans in even harder.

But let’s see the softer side of Petey. The side that wants to honour American history and its fallen heroes.

wow — CNN broadcast footage of an Arlington guard yelling at a group with Pete Hegseth to "MAINTAIN SILENCE … PAY RESPECT!" after someone in his entourage started laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier https://t.co/430uEKRRp5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2026

Whoops.

This vainglorious dipshit doesn’t even know how to act when honoring the many Americans who gave their lives to defend his country.

Don’t worry, PR Disaster Pete stepped up his reverence on social media to fix everything.

Happy Veterans Day — to our best Americans. The Hegseth’s are honored to celebrate our veterans this morning at Arlington with @POTUS, @VP & @SecVetAffairs. Thank God for our warriors, past and present. https://t.co/oxyWjnNj69 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 11, 2026

The only problem is that one social media post can’t wipe away a lifetime of horrendous public behavior.

A scroll through the replies helped hammer that point home.

1. The replies on this post…

👀 https://t.co/CDLbKYzmj5 — Konstantin Toropin (@KToropin) November 11, 2026

2. Was this taken before or after your tour group laughed and took selfies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier? Every day, you reinforce what a poseur you truly are. — Mark Haynes (@MarkHaynes) November 11, 2026

3. You can’t even make sure our sailors and marines have working toilets. They deserve a Sec Def who doesn’t use them like props.

Fuck off. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 11, 2026

4. You bombed school children! You remember them too??? — Georgiana Balanica (@GeorgianaB83826) November 11, 2026

5. The Hegseths not The Hegseth’s. It’s embarrassing that a guard had to correct your behavior and all of X has to correct your grammar. https://t.co/ZyuEBJHwrm — Lost in Alabama 💙 (@LostInAlabama2) November 11, 2026

7. quarter zip under the jacket is crazy https://t.co/tY6xK47gfZ — physically imposing bald austin butler (@meatprison2) November 12, 2026