Politics phoenix nights Reform UK
This interview with Wakefield’s Reform UK council leader is straight outta Phoenix Nights – 17 one-star reviews
Exciting times ahead for Wakefield, as their Reform UK council leader, Karl Johnson, unveils plans for an exciting new shopping centre. In a viral BBC interview, he enthusiastically discusses the plans which include fabulous attractions such as:
LEISURE!
ENTERTAINMENT!
FOOD AND DRINKS!
FORMULA 1 SIMULATORS!
ROBOT WARS!
The video was spotted and shared over on Twitter by the wonderful Henry Morris, who also noticed its uncanny likeness to the much missed Channel 4 comedy, Phoenix Nights.
Judge for yourself.
Wakefield’s visionary Reform UK council leader inspiring confidence in a way not seen since Brian Potter in Phoenix Nights. https://t.co/CEdhXYLTWq
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) November 10, 2026
The entertaining replies indicated that the Phoenix Nights comparison was spot on.