Politics phoenix nights Reform UK

This interview with Wakefield’s Reform UK council leader is straight outta Phoenix Nights – 17 one-star reviews

David Harris. Updated November 12th, 2026

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Exciting times ahead for Wakefield, as their Reform UK council leader, Karl Johnson, unveils plans for an exciting new shopping centre. In a viral BBC interview, he enthusiastically discusses the plans which include fabulous attractions such as:

LEISURE!
ENTERTAINMENT!
FOOD AND DRINKS!
FORMULA 1 SIMULATORS!
ROBOT WARS!

The video was spotted and shared over on Twitter by the wonderful Henry Morris, who also noticed its uncanny likeness to the much missed Channel 4 comedy, Phoenix Nights.

Judge for yourself.

The entertaining replies indicated that the Phoenix Nights comparison was spot on.

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