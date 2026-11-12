This interview with Wakefield’s Reform UK council leader is straight outta Phoenix Nights – 17 one-star reviews

Politics phoenix nights Reform UK

Exciting times ahead for Wakefield, as their Reform UK council leader, Karl Johnson, unveils plans for an exciting new shopping centre. In a viral BBC interview, he enthusiastically discusses the plans which include fabulous attractions such as:

LEISURE!

ENTERTAINMENT!

FOOD AND DRINKS!

FORMULA 1 SIMULATORS!

ROBOT WARS!

The video was spotted and shared over on Twitter by the wonderful Henry Morris, who also noticed its uncanny likeness to the much missed Channel 4 comedy, Phoenix Nights.

Judge for yourself.

Wakefield’s visionary Reform UK council leader inspiring confidence in a way not seen since Brian Potter in Phoenix Nights. https://t.co/CEdhXYLTWq — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) November 10, 2026

The entertaining replies indicated that the Phoenix Nights comparison was spot on.

1. Welcome to Wakefield. Even better than Leeds. — t h u m b s (@Thumbsuk) November 10, 2026

2. All they need now is a meat raffle and a racist folk band. — Rick Parkin 💙🏍️ (@RickParkin) November 10, 2026

3. It’s going to be sunshine indoors. — Steven Fielding (@PolProfSteve) November 10, 2026

5. Like a Northern Alan Patridge crossed with Lee Hurst wearing a 1980s party wig. — BONUS🌍 (@TheDisproof) November 10, 2026

6. I thought that was Charlie Mullins after a rainstorm — Kane Wynter (@KaneWynter404) November 10, 2026

7. As much as I hate reform, at least this guy is actually talking about anything other than immigration — Stivën Jørbens (@StivnJrbenmrj3) November 11, 2026

8. Reminds me of Potter showcasing the condom machine converted to sell sweets in the portacabin toilet. — ₣⊕µ₹MᅫRᇀƎ (@fourmthree) November 10, 2026