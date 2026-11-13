‘What’s a completely ordinary thing that makes you irrationally happy?’ – 23 little events that bring people a huge amount of joy
If the news and social media are to be believed, there are an awful lot of things out there to be miserable about.
However, if you look at your own real life, rather than constantly imbibing the algorithmically arranged negativity of Facebook, there are some very nice things happening too. You just have to keep your eyes peeled.
Over on the AskUK subreddit, the charmingly optimistic drxwninglxssons posed this question…
‘What’s a completely ordinary thing that makes you irrationally happy?
‘I’m talking about the little things that probably seem insignificant to everyone else but genuinely make your day better. I’m curious what everyone’s are.
And people who are blessed with the ability to find joy in the everyday jumped in with their examples, like these…