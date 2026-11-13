‘What’s a completely ordinary thing that makes you irrationally happy?’ – 23 little events that bring people a huge amount of joy

Life r/AskUK

If the news and social media are to be believed, there are an awful lot of things out there to be miserable about.

However, if you look at your own real life, rather than constantly imbibing the algorithmically arranged negativity of Facebook, there are some very nice things happening too. You just have to keep your eyes peeled.

Over on the AskUK subreddit, the charmingly optimistic drxwninglxssons posed this question…

‘What’s a completely ordinary thing that makes you irrationally happy? ‘I’m talking about the little things that probably seem insignificant to everyone else but genuinely make your day better. I’m curious what everyone’s are.

And people who are blessed with the ability to find joy in the everyday jumped in with their examples, like these…

1. ‘A couple of weeks ago I saw a group of boys walking through town. Full chav uniform. Hoods and faces covered. Walking around like they’re the new Krays. ‘They walked past an older woman and the handle on one of her carrier bags split, causing some stuff to fall out. They all turned and kept walking, except one. He pulled his hood back and lowered his face covering and helped her like she was his own nan. I couldn’t make out much, but the little I heard he was speaking to her really politely and softly. His dickhead mates didn’t even slow down and wait for him. ‘I’d have shaken his hand if I could and I told everyone about it for a couple of days.’

–ProfessionalZebra384

2. ‘I had a similar situation the other day! Walking through town with my 8 week old in a carrier. ‘Coming up to a group of young lads similar to how you described and there was no way for me to get around them, they saw me coming and one of the lads says to the others ‘move out the way boys, can’t you see she’s got a baby ffs’ and they kind of sheepishly moved to one side so I could get through. Made my day!’

–yedhead

3. ‘Giving a thumbs up to another driver and getting one in return. New socks. Fresh bread. Cats purring. At this time of year: crunchy leaves, dogs wearing little winter jackets, discovering I got nice gloves last Christmas I’d forgotten about.’

–FidgetyHog

4. ‘When the cat chooses you over every other person in the house.’

–StrikingAlbatross616

5. ‘Radiator socks and pants.’

–Serious-Ad-4714

6. ‘Having an absolute banger come on the radio before I get out the car for work. Makes me feel like it’s my entrance music at the darts.’

–Voodoopulse

7. ‘That’s so easy, and I’m grateful that it is! Sunlight through the trees – whether through bright green spring leaves, opulent summer fullness, beautiful and rich autumn colours or the amazing skeletons of bare winter branches. It uplifts my soul.’

–Wanita_1972

8. ‘Every evening at sunset a huge clattering of probably over a thousand jackdaws flies over my house making an absolute racket, you hear them fly all over town and hearing them get closer and closer then seeing the enormous flurry of black flying through the sky chirping away just makes my day.’

–Dry_Database_6720

9. ‘Sparkles. I love anything sparkly. Especially if it’s out in the sunlight / studio lights and they catch the light and just glitter and sparkle, it makes me so happy. ‘I’m a photographer and I photograph a lot of performers, so a lot of their costumes are sparkly and it just brings me so much joy when I have them in the studio and they’re sparkling.’

–emmastonephoto

10. ‘Paper clips. And the Czech word for them: sponky.’

–RevolutionaryNet1200

11. ‘Watching the squirrels bury their hoard in the lawn. The delicate digging, pouncing and patting. ‘And the roar of fury from my husband. The head bob up – tail fluffed and the loud chatter back. ‘Both are determined to have ownership over the lawn. I just enjoy being a spectator.’

–Key-Moments