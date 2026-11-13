This video of an AI singing instructor is as creepy as it is hilarious – 17 (presumably human) replies
Recently, AI agents have broken free from the constraints of text and voice chats and it’s now possible to engage with them through video calls.
Businesses are now using such agents to interview job applicants, which is a truly dystopian and terrifying development.
The limitations of the tech are obvious, as the wonderful AI-botherer, Husk, frequently demonstrates to his followers.
Here he is using an ‘AI singing tutor’ to help him polish his vocal skills. It’s a creepy, yet hilarious descent into the uncanny valley.
AI teaches me how to sing https://t.co/17NIjk0B1J
— Husk (@huskirl) November 10, 2026
Good Lord. People couldn’t decide whether to laugh or scream.