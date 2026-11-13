This video of an AI singing instructor is as creepy as it is hilarious – 17 (presumably human) replies

Weird World AI

Recently, AI agents have broken free from the constraints of text and voice chats and it’s now possible to engage with them through video calls.

Businesses are now using such agents to interview job applicants, which is a truly dystopian and terrifying development.

The limitations of the tech are obvious, as the wonderful AI-botherer, Husk, frequently demonstrates to his followers.

Here he is using an ‘AI singing tutor’ to help him polish his vocal skills. It’s a creepy, yet hilarious descent into the uncanny valley.

AI teaches me how to sing https://t.co/17NIjk0B1J — Husk (@huskirl) November 10, 2026

Good Lord. People couldn’t decide whether to laugh or scream.

1. Why does she look like she’s in pain the whole time she’s talking what a face — Georgie (@GeorgieW1776) November 10, 2026

2. Why do they all have a scowl smile like they smelled something bad? — Stephanie – Publisher at King Ari Press🦁 (@KingAriPress) November 10, 2026

3. Safe to say vocal coaches’ jobs are safe for the time being 😂 — marz boutique 🐱🔮💎 (@marz__boutique) November 10, 2026

4. I missed her name, who is she? 😭 — Fried Pinger (@AttorNerdAtLaw) November 10, 2026

5. LMFAOOOO. When you give it attitude and it looks so confused and freezes and restarts a script — j (@jbvenusbbyx) November 11, 2026

6. She’s not a signing teacher she’s clearly from HR — The Real Mr. Boddy (@1984ccy) November 11, 2026

7. I’m crying 🤣 Her facial expressions are pissed and annoyed. In other words. An authentic singing teacher 😅 — Ðillage Ðoge 🤠 (@DillageDoge) November 11, 2026

8. "Hahaahaappphpahphphph" — baby shark doo doo (@Justdidthat21) November 11, 2026

9. i like how products can just do they opposite of what theyre supposed to do, and anchor the entire us economy at the same time https://t.co/trgws8Ti9d — ⛩️ Magic ⛩️ Free Palestine ⛩️ (@magiccitymurals) November 11, 2026

10. The AI teachers are even more impatient and sick of students than human ones. It's quite remarkable. https://t.co/LiSuccMD85 — Gráinne (@grainneisbusy) November 11, 2026

11. She literally introduced herself 6 times and can’t get his name right either. pic.twitter.com/wauYQjpCgA — Blameless (@BlamefulBeast) November 11, 2026

12. iTS gOinG To tAkE aLl oUr jObS! https://t.co/xd6wIu0hY3 — Wes Brown (@WeCanShootToo) November 11, 2026

13. AI people's facial expressions always looks fake happy or super annoyed. There's no in between 🤣🤣😂😂 https://t.co/49Qgy5x6Hl — Paisely Rae (@PrettyPaise) November 11, 2026

14. AI is not super. Nor intelligent. https://t.co/GjKwx5ulId — Jennifer B🐿🐕🌻🇺🇸🍷🚀🐈🙏 (@ohnonotagain_26) November 11, 2026