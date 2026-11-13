Politics Russian invasion of ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jared Kushner gave an update on the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, and President Zelenskyy’s face said what his mouth couldn’t
Jared Kushner is the United States Special Envoy for Peace.
The businessman from New Jersey, whose wealth has tripled during his involvement in both Trump administrations, has one very important qualification for that crucial and sensitive role – he’s married to Ivanka Trump.
With all that knowledge and expertise, he’s currently trying to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.
President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and US envoy Steve Witkoff have landed in Moscow ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the Ukraine war. https://t.co/432hKrYHlD
— CNN (@CNN) November 12, 2026
On Thursday, he addressed the press alongside a weary-looking Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Ukrainian president’s face said so much more than his delicate diplomatic position would allow.
Watch President Zelenskyy’s face…
We feel you, bro.
We really feel you.
🫂🫂🫂 https://t.co/6HWg39Nfmx
— Natalka (@NatalkaKyiv) November 13, 2026
Let’s have a look at that again.
Tweeters really empathised.
Ever the real estate developer.
Source Natalka Image Screengrab