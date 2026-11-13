Jared Kushner gave an update on the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, and President Zelenskyy’s face said what his mouth couldn’t

Politics Russian invasion of ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Jared Kushner is the United States Special Envoy for Peace.

The businessman from New Jersey, whose wealth has tripled during his involvement in both Trump administrations, has one very important qualification for that crucial and sensitive role – he’s married to Ivanka Trump.

With all that knowledge and expertise, he’s currently trying to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and US envoy Steve Witkoff have landed in Moscow ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the Ukraine war. https://t.co/432hKrYHlD — CNN (@CNN) November 12, 2026

On Thursday, he addressed the press alongside a weary-looking Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Ukrainian president’s face said so much more than his delicate diplomatic position would allow.

Watch President Zelenskyy’s face…

We feel you, bro.

We really feel you.

🫂🫂🫂 https://t.co/6HWg39Nfmx — Natalka (@NatalkaKyiv) November 13, 2026

Let’s have a look at that again.

Tweeters really empathised.

1. This is what it looks like when you have to suffer a fool. https://t.co/hSWL3UhZa5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 13, 2026

2. President Zelensky doesn’t have to utter a word because his face says it all and he’s saying “you’re full of shit” Jared Kushner. pic.twitter.com/OWgk8kPwSv — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) November 13, 2026

3. Zelenskyy’s face speaks volumes. pic.twitter.com/lGMWzFxKuV — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) November 13, 2026

4. Amazing restraint. Putin doesn’t give a shit about his people, but that guy does. — jp (@ChefjparkJohn) November 13, 2026

5. Sometimes I lie awake at night wondering if Jared Kushner has testicles, and if so, how hard I could kick them before feeling even a shred of remorse. pic.twitter.com/RhxbvJ3hih — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) November 13, 2026

6. Why does Kushner always crawl out of the woodwork the second the body bags start stacking up? Gaza’s still a graveyard and Ukraine’s still bleeding, and here comes the real-estate heir with glossy renderings of luxury waterfronts and “New Gaza” condos like he’s pitching a… https://t.co/KZkST01ijU — Smokahontas (@Smokahontas2024) November 13, 2026

7. I hate that he has to put up with the blather from this insufferable prick. 🤬 https://t.co/DeGz7kU0yo — Shelly (@TexHellCat) November 13, 2026

8. Zelenskyy’s you’re full of shit look… pic.twitter.com/yPJuHUyFAb — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) November 13, 2026

9. President Zelensky looks like he’s being held hostage by the Trump administration. Watch his face. pic.twitter.com/1rIFG1vjBK — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 13, 2026

10. He looks as tired of the Kushner charade as the rest of the World but knows if he speaks against it not just StarSheild gets kneecapped. — GreyCat Walkin (@LesFigaro) November 13, 2026

11. No words needed. Just the look. Sometimes the expression says everything. Zelenskyy has mastered the art of enduring fools without saying a word. My respect for President Zelenskyy. 🇺🇦 Slava Ukraini! 💛💙 Original video: https://t.co/IvjiXnCJy0 Credit: Ron @RonFilipkowski pic.twitter.com/CsLuypyPP7 — Lew Anno Support#USA#NATO#Ukraine 24/2-22 (@anno1540) November 13, 2026

12. Dear Jared,

The war could end tomorrow if Putin withdraws from Ukraine. It's really incredibly simple. https://t.co/H1GCeGu4oY — BMagic (@BrennCookk) November 13, 2026

14. You have to admire Zhelensky. I could not have stood there and listened to that garbage coming out of his mouth. https://t.co/hZKZrtOx86 — OccupytheWeb (@three_cube) November 13, 2026

Jared Kushner: “The potential of Ukraine is incredible. The postwar plans that we're working on are really incredible.” pic.twitter.com/MFreSwvdC0 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 13, 2026

Ever the real estate developer.

Source Natalka Image Screengrab