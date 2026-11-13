Politics Russian invasion of ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Jared Kushner gave an update on the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, and President Zelenskyy’s face said what his mouth couldn’t

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 13th, 2026

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Jared Kushner is the United States Special Envoy for Peace.

The businessman from New Jersey, whose wealth has tripled during his involvement in both Trump administrations, has one very important qualification for that crucial and sensitive role – he’s married to Ivanka Trump.

With all that knowledge and expertise, he’s currently trying to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

On Thursday, he addressed the press alongside a weary-looking Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Ukrainian president’s face said so much more than his delicate diplomatic position would allow.

Let’s have a look at that again.

Two images of Zelenskyy looking dubious.

Tweeters really empathised.

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Bart Simpson's classmates and teacher, all looking at him, waiting for him to say the thing he always says.

Ever the real estate developer.

Source Natalka Image Screengrab