A mega Maga took to Twitter to complain about AOL’s customer service and got buried under an avalanche of unserious (and hilarious) replies

News aol customer service fail

According to Wikipedia, Mark Reed Levin is ‘an American conservative broadcast news analyst, columnist, lawyer, political commentator, radio personality, and writer. He is the host of syndicated radio show ‘The Mark Levin Show,’ as well as ‘Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News.”

In other words, he’s a boomer.

But don’t take it from us, take it from this apparently earnest Tweet he posted in which he threatens to drop AOL as his official email carrier.

Folks, I have spent literally the entire day trying to get someone at AOL to unlock my email. For the last eight hours, I have been told that the issue has been escalated to supervisors who would contact me. I haven’t heard a thing.

You would think that, since I’m one of the last human beings on the face of the Earth still using AOL, they would take care of this. You’d be wrong.

So, once this gets resolved, hopefully before the next presidential election, I’m dropping them. (I kept them this long out of convenience, but now I have no reason to keep them.)

I’ll see you on the radio at 6 p.m., at which time I will address this further. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 10, 2026

‘Folks, I have spent literally the entire day trying to get someone at AOL to unlock my email. ‘For the last eight hours, I have been told that the issue has been escalated to supervisors who would contact me. I haven’t heard a thing. ‘You would think that, since I’m one of the last human beings on the face of the Earth still using AOL, they would take care of this. You’d be wrong. ‘So, once this gets resolved, hopefully before the next presidential election, I’m dropping them. (I kept them this long out of convenience, but now I have no reason to keep them.) ‘I’ll see you on the radio at 6 p.m., at which time I will address this further.’

Is this guy seriously complaining about AOL customer service in the year of our lord 2026? It appears so.

The only problem is that nobody took the request seriously.

Twitter user @jefftimmer offers some advice for how to proceed.

Do yourself a favor and read the comments. Seriously, all the comments. Right now. 😂 — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) November 11, 2026

And he is absolutely right.

1. They are calling this the most boomer post of all time. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 10, 2026

2. Have you tried asking Jeeves? pic.twitter.com/r5yKJ9a3JC — Stagnation (@stags4th) November 11, 2026

3. “Sorry for the inconvenience, Mark. Here’s 20,000 hours of free internet on compact discs as our apology. “ — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) November 10, 2026

4. did you fax them about it — Robert P. Murphy (@BobMurphyEcon) November 11, 2026

5. Did someone in the house pick up the phone? — John Burk (@JuanitoBurkito) November 11, 2026

6. You gotta upgrade to 5.0 pal pic.twitter.com/sCkvq4GLLk — Mike Salvatore (@MikeSalvatore10) November 11, 2026

7. Use my phone to call customer service pic.twitter.com/ETJcMEMK8U — Joe Martinez (@JoeM3120) November 11, 2026