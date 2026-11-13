Politics matt goodwin Question Time Reform UK

Matt Goodwin claimed that Reform UK is funded by ordinary individuals, and facts didn’t just enter the chat – they cartwheeled in

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 13th, 2026

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This week’s occupant of the seat reserved for Reform UK on Question Time was Matt Goodwin, the Gorton and Denton by-election loser, who came up with the thoroughly debunked prediction that white Britons will be in the minority by 2063.

People seemed thrilled.

You’ll be shocked to learn that Goodwin’s Question Time statements strayed somewhat from the truth, not least when he broached the subject of Reform UK’s funding.

Erm …

Nice try, but no. Unlike the crypto billionaires, people just weren’t buying it.

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We’ll just leave this here.

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