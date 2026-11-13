Matt Goodwin claimed that Reform UK is funded by ordinary individuals, and facts didn’t just enter the chat – they cartwheeled in

Politics matt goodwin Question Time Reform UK

This week’s occupant of the seat reserved for Reform UK on Question Time was Matt Goodwin, the Gorton and Denton by-election loser, who came up with the thoroughly debunked prediction that white Britons will be in the minority by 2063.

People seemed thrilled.

Watching #bbcqt , not sure why.

But so glad Matt Goodwin isn’t an MP, he’s beyond parody. — Michael Angus (@MichaelNAngus) November 12, 2026

Matt Goodwin has not only never been elected but also lost the one time he tried and gets a Question Time slot, Hannah Spencer actually wins & gets nothing… — Tharries (@TharriesYT) November 12, 2026

Matt Goodwin???

BBC must have a Director of Reform UK Liaison who is on performance-related pay. — David Head (@DavidHeadViews) November 12, 2026

You’ll be shocked to learn that Goodwin’s Question Time statements strayed somewhat from the truth, not least when he broached the subject of Reform UK’s funding.

Matt Goodwin tells a massive lie that the majority of Reforms funding is from ordinary people after being mocked by Deborah Frances-White over the massive Crypto donations to Reform.

For info Christopher Harbone has donated £61.2 m & Ben Dalo £44m since 2018.

#bbcqt #mattgpt https://t.co/NpujwmcFAW — Mike H (@mikoh123) November 12, 2026

Erm …

Astounding story. Reform receives a *second* £36m donation from a crypto billionaire in 48 hours. Christopher Harborne- the £5m benefactor- has matched Ben Delo’s money pound for pound. £72m in total. Approaching US politics sort of money. https://t.co/trVTj0hfUv — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) September 12, 2026

Nice try, but no. Unlike the crypto billionaires, people just weren’t buying it.

1. Matt Goodwin just said the majority of Reform's funding comes from ordinary individuals. Presumably he means ordinary billionaires like Ben Delo and Christopher Harborne, who donated £44 million and £51 million respectively in the last two years.#bbcqt — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) November 12, 2026

2. How can Goodwin sit there and even say that with a straight face – £72million came from 2 individuals in a 24hr period https://t.co/QpFpphheCm — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 12, 2026

3. Reform’s Matt Goodwin caught in a blatant lie on Question Time “the vast majority of our funding comes from ordinary men and women in this country ..” and of course Fiona fails to fact-check him on air#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/tdG7RgiLZl — just ass•king questions (@ShadowyPM) November 12, 2026

4. Tonight on #bbcqt, one of Reform UK’s several GB News presenters, shameless dickhead Matt Goodwin, indignantly insisted that “the vast majority of our funding comes from ordinary men and women in this country.” 🤥 FFS. It’s common knowledge for anyone that doesn’t get their… pic.twitter.com/8dEBdGtFH4 — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) November 13, 2026

5. He wouldn’t know the truth if it hit him on the arse with a banjo — Tuesdays (@RobC42) November 13, 2026

6. Did Goodwin just say the vast majority of Reform's funding comes from small individual donations? Because that's a lie unless he thinks £72 million is 'small'. #bbcqt — Stormageddon (@lawks1) November 12, 2026

7. “Claptrap” comes from actors who’d deliver a grand flourish to get applause for absolutely nothing. Matt Goodwin is showing he’s an expert in it #bbcqt — Elizabeth Carr-Ellis (@lzbthcarrellis) November 12, 2026

8. If you met Matt Goodwin in a pub, you'd give it 5 minutes, tell him to enjoy his night and fuck off. Why the BBC thinks we need to be subjected to an hour of his tedious bollox is beyond me. #bbcqt — Land of Tope & Dory 🐀 (@lookeyhere4) November 12, 2026

9. 'The vast majority of our funding comes from ordinary men and women who are sick and tired of….' – and none of them are members of Reform. They're subscribers paying into a company. #bbcqt — RoslynByfield (@RoslynByfield) November 12, 2026

10. Unelected gobshite Zia Yusuf wasn't available to go on Question Time so we sent unelected Gobshite Matt Goodwin instead.#bbcqt — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) November 12, 2026

11. MattGPT: “vast majority of our funding comes from ordinary men and women in this country” 🤣🤣🤣 Reform UK’s @GoodwinMJ has out done himself with this one 🤥🤥🤥 pic.twitter.com/N39eSuh808 — AxoAndy (@AxoAndy) November 12, 2026

12. If we learnt one thing about Matt GPT this year, it's that he can't add-up. More proof, if you still needed it! — Bernard Dugdale (@BernardDugdale) November 12, 2026

13. Ch 4 doc had Orr saying how they cant attract UK funding — JWest (@janewest73) November 12, 2026

14. Maybe he meant large donations from overseas to small individuals? #bbcqt 😉 — auntieshirley.bsky.social 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 (@aunty_shirley) November 12, 2026

15. Did Matt Godwin just say the easy majority of #ReformUK funding comes from small donations from individuals… They are getting more than £72m that way? Wow… …where is it all going?#bbcqt — Patch (@PatchTheScally) November 12, 2026

We’ll just leave this here.

Matt Goodwin managed to convince people that he’s some kind of intellectual but his descent into the far right rabbit hole has exposed him as a moron. #bbcqt — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) November 12, 2026

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