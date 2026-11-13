Politics matt goodwin Question Time Reform UK
Matt Goodwin claimed that Reform UK is funded by ordinary individuals, and facts didn’t just enter the chat – they cartwheeled in
This week’s occupant of the seat reserved for Reform UK on Question Time was Matt Goodwin, the Gorton and Denton by-election loser, who came up with the thoroughly debunked prediction that white Britons will be in the minority by 2063.
People seemed thrilled.
Watching #bbcqt , not sure why.
But so glad Matt Goodwin isn’t an MP, he’s beyond parody.
— Michael Angus (@MichaelNAngus) November 12, 2026
Matt Goodwin has not only never been elected but also lost the one time he tried and gets a Question Time slot, Hannah Spencer actually wins & gets nothing…
— Tharries (@TharriesYT) November 12, 2026
Matt Goodwin???
BBC must have a Director of Reform UK Liaison who is on performance-related pay.
— David Head (@DavidHeadViews) November 12, 2026
You’ll be shocked to learn that Goodwin’s Question Time statements strayed somewhat from the truth, not least when he broached the subject of Reform UK’s funding.
Matt Goodwin tells a massive lie that the majority of Reforms funding is from ordinary people after being mocked by Deborah Frances-White over the massive Crypto donations to Reform.
For info Christopher Harbone has donated £61.2 m & Ben Dalo £44m since 2018.
#bbcqt #mattgpt https://t.co/NpujwmcFAW
— Mike H (@mikoh123) November 12, 2026
Erm …
Astounding story. Reform receives a *second* £36m donation from a crypto billionaire in 48 hours.
Christopher Harborne- the £5m benefactor- has matched Ben Delo’s money pound for pound.
£72m in total. Approaching US politics sort of money.
https://t.co/trVTj0hfUv
— Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) September 12, 2026
Nice try, but no. Unlike the crypto billionaires, people just weren’t buying it.
We’ll just leave this here.
Image Screengrab, Screengrab