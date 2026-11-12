US

Donald Trump’s weird rambling tribute to an American military hero was less Private Ryan, more Tropic Thunder

Poke Reporter. Updated November 12th, 2026

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American army sergeant Ryan Hendrickson is an American Army sergeant, Green Beret and Purple Heart whose extraordinary courage and determination during the course of nearly 30 years serving three different branches of the military can only be imagined.

Actually, we’re not even sure we could imagine it (read all about his extraordinary life here).

We mention him because Donald Trump’s been trying to pay tribute to him. And while Ryan Hendrickson’s surely speak entirely for themselves, to say that Trump didn’t do him justice is surely one of the world’s great understatements.

Absolutely nailed it Mr President!

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