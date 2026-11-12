Donald Trump’s weird rambling tribute to an American military hero was less Private Ryan, more Tropic Thunder

US

American army sergeant Ryan Hendrickson is an American Army sergeant, Green Beret and Purple Heart whose extraordinary courage and determination during the course of nearly 30 years serving three different branches of the military can only be imagined.

Actually, we’re not even sure we could imagine it (read all about his extraordinary life here).

We mention him because Donald Trump’s been trying to pay tribute to him. And while Ryan Hendrickson’s surely speak entirely for themselves, to say that Trump didn’t do him justice is surely one of the world’s great understatements.

Trump: "Green Beret Ryan Hendrickson was leading his team through a Taliban-held village in Afghanistan at 3 in the morning when he was stepped on by enemy. I mean, he was the enemy, the enemy was all over. He made the mistake. A mistake that people understood when they were in the battles, jungles." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2026

Absolutely nailed it Mr President!

1. Watching his brain freeze, reboot, freeze, reboot, start in BIOS, and reboot again in live time. https://t.co/hd1192llHT — Greg Bush (@OneLungMongo) November 11, 2026

2. What in the dementia word salad is this. So fucking embarrasing how broken his brain is 🤤 https://t.co/DEiPVWIIOw — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) November 11, 2026

3. What the literal fuck is he talking about? 🤪 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 11, 2026

4. Okay old man, time to get in the forever box. https://t.co/tsvxVSJ5M3 — SK Media (@SpaghettiKozak) November 11, 2026

5. This is verbal Vietnam https://t.co/s0aSvu9M9m — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) November 11, 2026

6. Our veteran heroes deserve so much better than this — Irina Ilkiw (@IrinaIlkiw) November 11, 2026

7. Im pretty sure some of my brain cells died after reading this. — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) November 11, 2026