Donald Trump’s weird rambling tribute to an American military hero was less Private Ryan, more Tropic Thunder
American army sergeant Ryan Hendrickson is an American Army sergeant, Green Beret and Purple Heart whose extraordinary courage and determination during the course of nearly 30 years serving three different branches of the military can only be imagined.
Actually, we’re not even sure we could imagine it (read all about his extraordinary life here).
We mention him because Donald Trump’s been trying to pay tribute to him. And while Ryan Hendrickson’s surely speak entirely for themselves, to say that Trump didn’t do him justice is surely one of the world’s great understatements.
Trump: "Green Beret Ryan Hendrickson was leading his team through a Taliban-held village in Afghanistan at 3 in the morning when he was stepped on by enemy. I mean, he was the enemy, the enemy was all over. He made the mistake. A mistake that people understood when they were in the battles, jungles."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2026
Absolutely nailed it Mr President!