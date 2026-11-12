‘What’s the weirdest thing you’ve seen in someone’s home they thought was normal?’ – 19 utterly bizarre home furnishings

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Normal is, of course, relative. What one person considers ordinary, someone else could easily find unusual.

But then there are those things which are just objectively odd. To find out more, Redditor u/Fun-Audience3847 put the following question to fellow users over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the weirdest thing you’ve witnessed visiting someone’s home that they find completely normal?’

Take a look through the keyhole at these top replies…

1. ‘I had these two friends (they were siblings) as a kid and everytime I went to their house their mom would make them vacuum the house nonstop. ‘We were outside in their backyard playing and their mom would angrily yell at my friends to come vacuum the house even though it had been vacuumed like twice already that day. ‘One time we were half way to the store to buy some candy, their mom called them really angry to come back home immediately and vacuum. She couldn’t wait until we had visited the store so we had to start walking back to their house so my friends could vacuum the house which was already spotless. ‘On top of their vacuuming, the mom would vacuum too, so there were three people vacuuming that house all the time. It felt so weird.’

-vesimelonipurkka

2. ‘Stayed the night once at my neighbors house to have a sleepover with my friend. ‘The parents had a “pee bucket” in the kids room in case anyone needed to use the bathroom in the middle of the night… the pee bucket was a trick-or-treat jack-o-lantern, and ig it was normal in their house.’

-Delicious_Dig_3174

3. ‘At least three different households I went to as a kid (80’s) let their dogs shit on the carpet and they’d leave it there. ‘I was disgusted each time and never went back into those homes. Something bad had to be occurring where they didn’t care about dog shit around their homes.’

-Shot-Half3657

4. ‘The placenta from each of their children in jars of formaldehyde on their fireplace mantle.’

-Any-Establishment113

5. ‘House pig. A boyfriend’s sister had a 500 lb pig that lived inside the house and slept in her bed with her. ‘She got it during the teacup pig craze in the nineties…and quickly learned it was not, in fact, a tea cup piglet but a full on farm pig. That sow was spoiled rotten and a part of the family.’

-DemonaDrache

6. ‘Had a friend who’s living room was closed with a velvet rope. You were allowed to look into it like it was an exhibition. ‘They also had plastic runners on the floor (even the hard ones) and you had to keep to the runners or you’d be told off. The odd-er thing was that they all stayed in the kitchen during daylight hours and if the golden retriever wanted to sit on the sofa you had to get up and stand.’

-Unhappy_Exercise_160

7. ‘As soon as anyone in the family got home, they would immediately take their pants off’

-Particular_Reserve37

8. ‘Having no napkins. Instead having one washcloth that the family and their company, all use at meals for their hands and their mouths.’

-traveling-questions