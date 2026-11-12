‘What’s the weirdest thing you’ve seen in someone’s home they thought was normal?’ – 19 utterly bizarre home furnishings
Normal is, of course, relative. What one person considers ordinary, someone else could easily find unusual.
But then there are those things which are just objectively odd. To find out more, Redditor u/Fun-Audience3847 put the following question to fellow users over at r/AskReddit:
‘What’s the weirdest thing you’ve witnessed visiting someone’s home that they find completely normal?’
Take a look through the keyhole at these top replies…