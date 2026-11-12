Men complained that women look different with make-up and of all the A++ replies these queens surely said it best
It all started when someone who calls themselves ‘Alpha Fox’ on Twitter – ‘Curator of pertinent information. WoW Forever enthusiast ⚔️’, apparently – had this to say about women who dare wear make-up.
Makeup should be illegal: https://t.co/O1ztdljCW4
— AlphaFox (@alphafox) November 25, 2025
Possibly because that particular post didn’t get more traction, they double-downed with this.
If you needed another reason to take women swimming on the first date, here you go: https://t.co/ankUlaPXGX
— AlphaFox (@alphafox) November 8, 2026
And we mention it not because we want to spend any more time thinking about @alphafox than is strictly necessary but because it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point replies.