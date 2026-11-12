Men complained that women look different with make-up and of all the A++ replies these queens surely said it best

Life comebacks men

It all started when someone who calls themselves ‘Alpha Fox’ on Twitter – ‘Curator of pertinent information. WoW Forever enthusiast ⚔️’, apparently – had this to say about women who dare wear make-up.

Makeup should be illegal: https://t.co/O1ztdljCW4 — AlphaFox (@alphafox) November 25, 2025

Possibly because that particular post didn’t get more traction, they double-downed with this.

If you needed another reason to take women swimming on the first date, here you go: https://t.co/ankUlaPXGX — AlphaFox (@alphafox) November 8, 2026

And we mention it not because we want to spend any more time thinking about @alphafox than is strictly necessary but because it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point replies.

1. Makeup has existed since 4000 BC, I am begging men to find something else to complain about https://t.co/4rkgB7FgR1 — She-Rage, Princess of Pain (@ClaireMax) November 9, 2026

2. She’s adorable with or without makeup. Her skin is probably a little bad bc of all the makeup she does wear. But yall need to chill out on girls like this. It’s just makeup and you’d be lucky to get her either way — ♡ 𝙱𝚎𝚎 ♡ (@Benedicta_Bee) November 8, 2026

3. A mina com uma make normal só que escondendo as marquinhas de acne é um crime pros homens, eles se esforçam muito pra gostar de mulher mesmo https://t.co/D5erwZ3J2I — Dora Figueiredo (@dorafigueiredo) November 9, 2026

4. if you thought that women naturally have giant winged eyeliner, false eyelashes and lipstick then you might just be stupid idk https://t.co/Lux89V6eyQ — SmilodonnaVT 🍗 Partner plus push! (@SmilodonnaVT) November 9, 2026

5. And give men a pair of grey sweatpants 👀 — Miss G (@Miss_G_1) November 8, 2026