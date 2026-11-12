Life comebacks men

Men complained that women look different with make-up and of all the A++ replies these queens surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated November 12th, 2026

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It all started when someone who calls themselves ‘Alpha Fox’ on Twitter – ‘Curator of pertinent information. WoW Forever enthusiast ⚔️’, apparently – had this to say about women who dare wear make-up.

Possibly because that particular post didn’t get more traction, they double-downed with this.

And we mention it not because we want to spend any more time thinking about @alphafox than is strictly necessary but because it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point replies.

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