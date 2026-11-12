‘What’s a trend that disappeared so quickly that it almost feels imaginary now?’ – 23 fads that vanished just as fast as they arrived
Our international enthusiasm for certain things bubble up and disappear so quickly nowadays that we’ve all got constant whiplash. It’s probably the internet’s fault. Like most things.
They’ve been dredging the depths of their memories for these funny little fads on the AskReddit page after user cats64sonic asked…
What’s a trend that disappeared so quickly that it almost feels imaginary now?
And lots of people chipped in with the things we have briefly adored and then instantly forgotten about, like these…