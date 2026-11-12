‘What’s a trend that disappeared so quickly that it almost feels imaginary now?’ – 23 fads that vanished just as fast as they arrived

Life r/AskReddit

Our international enthusiasm for certain things bubble up and disappear so quickly nowadays that we’ve all got constant whiplash. It’s probably the internet’s fault. Like most things.

They’ve been dredging the depths of their memories for these funny little fads on the AskReddit page after user cats64sonic asked…

What’s a trend that disappeared so quickly that it almost feels imaginary now?

And lots of people chipped in with the things we have briefly adored and then instantly forgotten about, like these…

1. ‘Body positivity as soon as Ozempic became a thing.’

–ColorPiePhilosopher

2. ‘NFTs. Either you were rich (and dumb) enough to buy them, you were someone who was making/ selling them, or you were mocking the whole thing. Now I never hear anything about them at all.’

–Typical-Night-6549

3. ‘I wonder how the people that got a little moustache tattooed on their finger feel about it now.’

–TheButterBug

4. ‘In the early ‘00s, a beer ad had a guy answer a phonecall by going “WASSSSSSSSSSSSSUUUUP!” then the guy on the other end went “WASSSSSSSSSSSSSUUUUUP!”, then they both went “WASSSSSSSSSUUUUP!” Anyway, the next thing you know for what felt to me at the time like an eternity everyone just sort of walked around going, “WASSSSSSSSSSSUUUUUP!” Then it stopped. It stopped so suddenly it was like a law had been made banning it, soon it was like it never even happened at all. I’m aware to any young people currently reading this that this sounds so random you might think I’m currently having a stroke or something but I assure you it happened.’

–Organic-Signal-721

5. ‘I feel like my younger coworkers don’t believe me when I say there was a solid few years where people were dressing up as clowns and hiding in the woods to scare people.’

–french_snail

6. ‘There was a time in the 1990s, for about ten minutes, when Gregorian chant was huge. Feels like a fever dream now.’

–thatturtletouch

7. ‘It’s like sea shanties about two years ago. Suddenly people were obsessed with any nautically adjacent music for no reason.’

–Mcgoobz3

8. ‘Planking, ice bucket challenge, that one where everyone was frozen then starting dancing.’

–mchammatime2025

9. ‘The Harlem Shake!’

–PotaytoPotaahto

10. ‘Labubus.’

–ArcticThylacine

11. ‘Someone in my neighborhood bought a cybertruck and put a Labubu wrap on it, and I cry laughing every time I see it.’

–aspidities_87