Nigel Farage was a guest on Russell Brand’s podcast after the sexual assault investigation began and he doesn’t look pleased to be there, he looks delighted

Politics nigel farage Russell Brand

We’d hesitate to suggest you’d watch a podcast featuring either Russell Brand or Nigel Farage, and yet here we are wanging on about one that features both of them.

Rest assured it’s only a 90 second clip though.

It’s the Reform UK leader (and newly elected Clacton MP) Nigel Farage rolling up on Brand’s podcast nine months after police opened an investigation into the comedian after allegations of sexual assault.

Farage, as you might know, has been busy having a go at Labour for ‘cosying up’ to Brand a decade ago after he was jailed for 10 and a half years for rape and sexual assault this week.

And yet Farage was a guest on Brand’s online show in July 2024, reports the Guardian, months after allegations of sexual assault against Russell Brand were first made public (but before he was charged in April 2025).

And he doesn’t look pleased to be there, he looks delighted.

Nigel Farage appeared on Russell Brand’s podcast in July 2024, nine months after police launched an investigation into Brand over sexual assault allegations and ten months after Channel 4’s Dispatches documentary, Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, first aired on 16 September 2023. https://t.co/izr3Y5NIhu — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 12, 2026

Reassuring to see Brand looking into his crystal ball with his usual laser focussed precision. And here are a few of the responses it prompted.

1. Well this is awkward. Farage has been attacking Labour for “cosying up to” Russell Brand. But Farage himself appeared on Brand’s podcast in July 2024, months after the sexual assault allegations were public, after the Met had opened an investigation, and after Brand had already… https://t.co/KrQGSSXufj — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) November 12, 2026

2. Russell Brand showing how easily he can snake his way from calling Nigel Farage a pound shop Enoch Powell to fawning over him like a love sick puppy. All theatre to prepare his "the establishment fit me up" defence. pic.twitter.com/jTNx5Wd8vx — funkybanana (@funkybananaskin) November 13, 2026

3. #bbcqt

Remember when #bbcnews played footage of Ed Miliband with Russell Brand, well before anyone knew of his crimes?

Well, it turns out #ReformUK leader Nigel Farage was cavorting with Brand on a podcast, nine months after rape investigations began! pic.twitter.com/ypUJNS8fkO — George_T_Truth2🛞 (@George_T_Truth2) November 12, 2026

4. And the clip aged well too. — Matt White 💚 🍉 🇪🇺 💙 (@matt_the_snap) November 12, 2026

5. Russell Brand telling Nigel Farage that he and Charlie Kirk think a Trump/Vance Presidency will mean no more wars in the middle east and an end to the Ukraine war. Trump started a new war and Ukraine was still ongoing. https://t.co/EVEv4h3RnW — Kenneth MacRae (@kmacraeplockton) November 13, 2026

Asked about his appearance with Brand, a spokesperson for Farage told the Guardian:

‘Nigel regrets his appearance on the show. His thoughts are with the victims who have suffered immensely because of what Russell Brand has done.’

Reform sources told the paper it was not a planned appearance, and he was pulled into the room during a visit to the US.

Source @guardian.com @I_amMukhtar